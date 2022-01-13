Kylie Jenner becomes the most followed woman in the world on Instagram

Kylie Jenner in a Kylie cosmetics adv (courtesy Kylie cosmetics)



Not only the baby shower for the arrival of the second baby, but also the new record on Instagram. Kylie Jenner yesterday surpassed three hundred million followers on Instagram and his has become the third most followed profile in the world after that of Cristiano Ronaldo, second with 389 million followers, and the official Instagram one, leader with 460 million. By entering the top three of the profiles on the social network of Half, the founder of Kylie cosmetics (to see MFF 09/08/2017) also broke another record, that of the first woman by number of followers on Instagram, beating the singer Ariana Grande, stopped at 289 million and until recently the record holder. In terms of followers, Jenner also held the family record for a while, having also surpassed the profile of the sisters Kim Kardashian (278 million), Khloé Kardashian (212 million), Kendall Jenner (212 million) e Kourtney Kardashian (159 million).

Reaching the quota of 300 million followers is a symbol of her undisputed fame, given that, unlike other top profiles on Instagram, the entrepreneur has not posted much recently, an action that tends to lead to a decrease in the growth of followers. In fact, after the tragedy that occurred in early November during the concert Astroworld of his partner, the rapper Travis Scott, in which more than eight people died, Kylie Jenner had decreased the number of stories and posts. More than anything else, she had emphasized her second pregnancy a lot, leaving out the photos or stories in which she appeared with Travis Scott, whose public image was significantly compromised after Astroworld so much that Dior has chosen to suspend the Cactus Jack campaign (see MFF of 29/12/2021), made in co-lab with the rapper. (All rights reserved)