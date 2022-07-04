Kylie Jenner brings up to date this way of applying blush

Popularized a few seasons ago, this way of applying blush has not said its last word.

Since its democratization, the TikTok platform has allowed many of us to upgrade our beauty routine. Care, manicure, hair or make-up, the social network regularly highlights ultra-effective techniques and tips that can be easily integrated into your daily life. Among the most popular make-up tips of the moment, the “W” blush or the “sunburn” blush is doing well. But Kylie Jenner is not of this opinion. Yet at the forefront of the trend, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has brought up to date a way of applying her blush popularized a few seasons ago.

@isaachalvorsen7 #makeup #BeautyTutorial #fyp #blush #beauty #tips ♬ original sound – Isaac Halvorsen

How to apply your blush like Kylie Jenner?

In full promotion of her new luminescent balm Kylie Cosmetics on Instagram, the business woman appeared with a very pink blush deposited in a strategic place of her face. “This method involves concentrating your blush on your temples and the back of your cheeks for a lifted effect,” explains TikTok user Isaac Halvorsen in a stunning video. Praised by many celebrities like Adele and Kim Kardashian, this technique makes it possible to refine the face by slightly hollowing it out thanks to plays of shadows and lights.

Read the rest of the article on Elle.fr

Read also