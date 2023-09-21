Kylie Jenner brought Timothée Chalamet with her to the Prada show (kind of like this)

It’s the day of the Prada show in Milan, which means celebrities and fashionistas have once again come out in full force to get their way into the minds of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. Emma Roberts, Ayo Adebiri, and more stars sat front row for the spring/summer 2024 presentation, but arguably the most famous face was someone who made her first appearance this fashion month after dropping both new shows Used as an opportunity to create. York and London-Kylie Jenner.

The reality star slipped into the presentation, which was held at the Fondazione Prada, avoiding street style photographers along the way, although she did take a few photos in front of the branded sign once inside the venue. Jenner kept most of her outfit quite simple for the event and opted for a branded Prada turtleneck mini dress. On top, she wore the look’s hero piece, a Swarovski crystal-covered skirt that appeared to be inspired by a longer version from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2010 collection.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before the presentation began, Jenner took her seat in the front row alongside the outgoing Briton the trend Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Anna Wintour on one side and Rosalia on the other. the two friends talked And they took a few selfies together until the models started walking down the mud-dripping runway. At the time, Jenner’s phone was trained directly on the clothes.

While Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Bad Bunny were seen touching down in milan Earlier in the day, Kendall herself did not appear on the show or participate. Kylie’s alleged boyfriend Timothée Chalamet also did not attend the event. However, as Jenner pointed out, he was represented in digital form She has a photo with the actor as the lockscreen on her iPhone. However, it looks like Kylie will be joining her sister in the Italian city later and will likely support the model if she hits the catwalk this week. As for whether Chalamet will join in on the double date, we’ll have to wait and see.