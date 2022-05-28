Kylie Jenner: Cailtyn Jenner still ousted from a family event!

Cailtyn Jenner, the father of Kylie Jenner has been excluded from a family event! We give you more details.

Caitlyn Jenner removed from the clan?

Last weekend, all eyes were on Kylie Jenner’s big sister, Kourtney Kardashian. The latter has in fact celebrated his marriage on May 22 with his loved ones.

It is also in Italy, in Portofino that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker have sealed their union. After Los Angeles and Las Vegas, the couple once again said yes.

Among the guests, we find without surprise the whole Kardashian clan. Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé and Kim Kardashian. As well as their mother, Kris Jenner.

The basketball player Devin Boooker, Megan Fox and her darling Machine Gun Kelly also responded present. Finally, Kim and Kylie’s children were also there to celebrate their aunt’s wedding.

One could therefore believe that all the relatives of the family were there. But not everyone! PageSix magazine revealed that Caitlyn Jenner was not present. For the simple reason that this one did not receive an invitation to the wedding!

Still, there doesn’t seem to be any hard feelings between Kourtney Kardashian and her stepdad. But according to a source close to the former Olympic champion, there would still be tensions with the Kardashian clan.

It’s not the first time that Caitlyn Jenner is sidelined. We tell you more about what is really going on between the Kardashian clan and Kris Jenner’s ex!

Kylie Jenner’s father reacts

Kourtney Kardashian has therefore decided to dismiss Kylie Jenner’s father from her marriage. After 22 years of marriage to Kris JennerCaitlyn Jenner had also helped raise the Kardashian girls.

But it’s not the first time that Kylie Jenner’s dad is ostracized. Last March, Caitlyn Jenner spoke about it on her Twitter account.

She indeed wrote that it was a shock to know that she will not be part of the new Kardashian family reality show. “I love my family and I’m glad the show is going on. But I was shocked to learn from the press that I was explicitly excluded from the new show. “could we read on the social network.

“I was there when it started, from day one. I watched him grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. » adds Caitlyn Jenner. She still says she is happy that the show continues for the Kardashian family.

It remains to be seen whether these sweet words will allow him to have a small appearance in the new program broadcast on Hulu. Anyway, for some time the Kardashian clan has withdrawn into itself.

Indeed, members of the extended family feel that there is no longer a great closeness with Kris Jenenr and her daughters. But Kris Jenner assures her that everything is fine with Caitlyn Jenner. “I see her when she is at a family party. It’s calmed down a lot.” she confided in an interview last April.