Kylie Jenner came under fire after posting a bizarre video “supporting” Meghan Thee Stallion’s attacker, Tory Lanez

recently, Kylie Jenner there was an uproar in Social Networks And last Friday his latest video shared by TikTok raised eyebrows where he played a song tory lanez Amidst the controversy that the rapper is currently experiencing. Now Kylie is at the receiving end of a massive wave of criticism against her, where her fans have accused her of paraphrasing and even “supporting” the controversial rapper.

rapper tory lanez in late 2022 announced Rapper convicted of three felony counts of shooting with a firearm megan the stallionThe events that happened outside Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020.

This new video clip uploaded by the model has gone viral in no time, having already garnered over 8 million views. In the video, he can be seen standing on a large space in a vehicle wearing black pants and a brown short-sleeved shirt. filter who added manly features to his face, with the song ‘i feel pain‘ by Tory Lanez in the background.

Model starts clip showing her face with filter and follows Song The rapper said with his lips, causing many of his followers to question the fact that he was singling out the recent guilty of assaulting Meghan Thee Stallion.

,tory lanez…interesting,We’re not going to mention anything about the Tory Lanez song playing?,oh my god it’s a tory lanez song, some were notes This started flooding the business woman’s network, even as there were many who pointed to Kylie Help To the rapper, who was convicted of three felonies.