Kylie Jenner caused a sensation at Paris Fashion Week at the Balmain show!

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan created the surprise last night in Paris. Yes, Kylie Jenner attended the Balmain show!

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters cover all the fashion weeks of the moment. The latest is Kylie Jenner who made a detour through Paris for the Balmain show. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

The Whole Kardashian-Jenner Family Enjoys Fashion Weeks

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attended the latest Tommy Hilfiger show at New York Fashion Week. Indeed, the Blink-182 drummer closed the show by playing the drums. For the occasion, the married couple wore the American brand from head to toe.

Besides, Kourtney Kardashian even took the opportunity to celebrate his collaboration with Boohoo. The brand even paraded its pieces on September 13 during New York Fashion Week. The class!

For her part, Kim Kardashian revealed her collection with Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week. Kylie Jenner was not present for the event. But she could count on Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Khloé Kardashian come with North West and Chicago West, to support her.

While the entire Kardashian-Jenner family flies to the four corners of the world, there is still one who takes care of her business. This is Kylie Jenner’s big sister, Kendall Jenner. Indeed, the latter is focusing on the development of its tequila brand.

Little by little, Kendall Jenner is moving away from the podiums. At least, she no longer parades too much for brands during Fashion Week, a bit like her BFF Hailey Bieber. For the simple and good reason, thatthey put their mental health first.

Yes, it’s not easy to be a star and also a model. In the meantime, there is one who benefits from it, it is the mother of Stormi Reid. In effect, Kylie Jenner made a detour in the French capital yesterday.

So she took everyone by surprise arriving at the Acne Studios fashion show on Wednesday, September 28. MCE TV tells you more!

Kylie Jenner well surrounded at the Balmain show

Kylie Jenner really caused a stir when she arrived at the Acne Studios fashion show. In effect, the 25-year-old mother showed up without warning. Escorted by her bodyguards, the creator of Kylie Cosmetics made her way to the front row of the show.

She then found herself next to singer Justine Skye. And for good reason, there were a lot of people at the Acne show. In effect, among the guests, appeared, Jane Birkin, Disiz, Camélia Jordana or the star of Sex Education, Emma Mackey.

After the parade, Kylie Jenner could have gone home, but no, she chose to stay in Paris for the Balmain fashion show. And for good reason, it is very close to the DA of the brand. Yes, Olivier Rousteing and the Kardashians, it’s a great love story.

Hence the arrival of Kylie Jenner at the Balmain Festival V03. But she wasn’t the only one to attend the parade. There was also Neymar, Stromae and his wife Coralie Barbier, Brooklyn Beckham or Léna Situations.

All were very stylish to see this incredible show. Kylie Jenner wore a braided dress for the occasion. But, the highlight of the show was of course, the arrival of the icon Cher on the podium of the Stade Jean Bouin.

Something to surprise all the festival-goers on site! Not at all, this Balmain fashion show will go down in history.

Copyright:

Marshal Aurore/ABACA