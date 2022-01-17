News

Kylie Jenner celebrated her second child's baby shower, with giraffes and embroidery

17 January 2022




Not long before Kylie Jenner will become a mother for the second time!

The 24-year-old star has in fact celebrated the baby shower, in view of the birth of the baby she is expecting with Travis Scott. She and the rapper are already parents of Flocks, which turns 4 next February 1st.

The makeup guru herself posted a slideshow of photos from the party on Instagram, showing her wearing a long white dress and posing in front of wooden giraffes decorating the venue.

In another image, he smiles along with his mother Kris Jenner and to the grandmother Mary JoMJ “Campbell. Other photos show decorations, such as rose petals in a swimming pool, a set round table, blankets with guest names and hanging glass balls.

Finally, a series of looms on which the guests enjoyed embroidering: there is also one that seems to have been made by Kendall Jenner, since it reads: “I love U – Kenny“. Kenny is the nickname of Kylie Jenner’s older sister.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner – getty images

After the rumors that have been running since the end of August, Kylie Jenner has officially revealed that she is pregnant by sharing on social networks a tender video in early September.

The 24-year-old star and Travis Scott, 30, had become a couple in 2017 and on 1 February 2018 they had welcomed their daughter Stormi. Yes they were left in the fall of 2019, remaining on good terms.

Last June, they walked a red carpet together hinting at being a couple again.

ph: getty images


