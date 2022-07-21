Kylie Jenner celebrates ‘Girls Night Out’ in All-White Ensemble

Could Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott finally get married?

On Wednesday, July 20, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul stepped out with all of her BFFs and even a few sisters for a fun girls’ night out. Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian were on hand with two of Jenner’s closest friends, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer.

Throughout the festivities, Kylie gave fans a little taste of their evening, enjoying a meal at Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. Khloé also posted a photo of the group’s table at the restaurant, which was lined with Balenciaga bags and Coca-Colas.

For the girls’ night out, Jenner was definitely the center of attention, wearing a white dress with diamond earrings while her sisters and friends each wore all-black ensembles. It was this very fact that led to rumors stemming from an Instagram account claiming to be Mason Disick, who said the fun night was actually a bridal shower.

The eldest child of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick was arrested for leaking information about his family before and now he would do it again.

The account claiming to be the 12-year-old posted an Instagram Story last night that read, “HEY GUYS! MASON YOU’RE THE FAVORITE PERSON HERE LOL. HERE’S A LIFE UPDATE… KYLIE IS GETTING MARRIED AND SHE IS CURRENTLY ON HER WEDDING PARTY THAT’S WHY SHE IS THE ONLY ONE WEARING WHITE!!!”

He went on to claim that Kylie called him on Instagram after he leaked the news, presumably to ask him to delete the news about her supposed bridal shower.

Although Mason has been known to leak his family’s secrets, it’s unclear if this account is actually him or not, so proceed with caution.

As for Kylie’s bridal shower, the Kardashian-Jenner clan *loves* a theme, so there’s probably a reason she was the only one wearing white… looks like we’ll have to see if it’s because she and Travis head down the aisle.