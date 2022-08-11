Kylie Jenner celebrates her 25th birthday: “Twenty fine”

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 25th birthday on Wednesday with a birthday breakfast in the morning and a fireworks display to end the evening.

Jenner posted photos and a video to Instagram showing off her sparkling off-the-shoulder birthday dress with her hair pulled back into a bun as she admired the festive fireworks exploding in the sky with the caption “twenty good”.

Jenner also posted a video on TikTok showing some highlights from her special day with the caption: “it’s my birthdayyyyyy”.

The TikTok video started with Jenner wearing a simple pink dress with a coffee in her hand. It then cuts to short clips of family and friends, including sisters Kendall and Kim and daughter Stormi showing Jenner some birthday love with hugs and “happy birthdays” as they all pick up their little ones. -lunch.

Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram in honor of Jenner’s 25th a series of photos of the two on vacation.

“Happy birthday girl (in LaLa’s voice the whole trip lol.) Every year you amaze me how wise you are, how protective of your loved ones and how generous your heart is. You are so special and one of one. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for forever. Happy birthday @kyliejenner I love you so much!!! Forever and ever !!!” the reality TV star wrote on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner also took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the birthday girl with Khloe sharing a series of recent photos and videos on her Instagram and Kris sharing baby photos of her daughter.

Travis Scott, who shares Stormi and a six-month-old baby boy with Jenner, also shared photos and videos of his girlfriend on his Instagram story.

A few days before his birthday celebration, Jenner and Stormi were in London with Scott to support him at his shows.