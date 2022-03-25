Kylie Jenner changes her son’s name for a ridiculous reason and users generated memes about it

Kylie Jenner, businesswoman, socialite and American model, has shaken social networks with the news that she will change her baby’s name as this has generated many jokes and memes on the subject. The celebrity began her professional career at the age of ten starring with her family in the reality series on E! “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and she is the founder and owner of the cosmetic company “Kylie Cosmetics”.

Kylie became a mother for the second time alongside Travis Scott, an American rapper, songwriter, and music producer. The entertainer began dating the reality TV star and businesswoman in April 2017. On February 1, 2018, Jenner gave birth to their first daughter, Stormi Webster. In August 2021 it was confirmed that the couple was expecting their second child together who was born on February 2, 2022.

At birth Kylie Jenner He named his son “Wolf” whose translation from English means “Wolf”. This undoubtedly brought numerous jokes and ridicule on the internet, so it is believed that this would be the reason why the celebrity decided to change the name. However, the socialite seems to have regretted it since she recently stated: “For your information, OUR CHILDREN’S NAME IS NO LONGER WOLF…WE JUST DIDN’T FEEL IT WAS HIM.”

Thereto Jenner added: “I JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE.” The announcement came just hours after Kylie Jenner share intimate images of the moments before the birth of his son. However, the baby’s name change generated some memes on the network and here we leave you some of them.

Image: Twitter

The video also includes the giraffe-themed baby shower from Kylie Jenner for her son and a brief interview with the mother of Travis Scottwho gushed that he is “Very happy that [Kylie] mother” to her grandchildren. According to her home video, the baby weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces.

Image: Twitter