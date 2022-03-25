Kylie Jenner changes her son’s name for a ridiculous reason and users generated memes about it

James 5 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 67 Views

Kylie Jenner, businesswoman, socialite and American model, has shaken social networks with the news that she will change her baby’s name as this has generated many jokes and memes on the subject. The celebrity began her professional career at the age of ten starring with her family in the reality series on E! “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and she is the founder and owner of the cosmetic company “Kylie Cosmetics”.

Kylie became a mother for the second time alongside Travis Scott, an American rapper, songwriter, and music producer. The entertainer began dating the reality TV star and businesswoman in April 2017. On February 1, 2018, Jenner gave birth to their first daughter, Stormi Webster. In August 2021 it was confirmed that the couple was expecting their second child together who was born on February 2, 2022.

Topics

Source link

About James

Check Also

Chinese horoscope today March 25: predictions for each sign

Thanks to the advice and recommendations of the Chinese horoscope, we can act in such …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved