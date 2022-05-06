Kylie Jenner Claims She Was Threatened By Blac Chyna, Her Brother Rob Kardashian’s Ex

Kylie Jenner assured in court that she was threatened by Blac Chyna. This week, the reality TV star testified in court in the lawsuit brought by her ex-sister-in-law against several members of her family.

Indeed, the latter accuses the Kardashian clan of having defamed her by accusing her of violence and of having led to the cancellation of Rob & Chyna, the reality show that had dedicated E! to the couple she formed with Rob Kardashian and which lasted only one season. But to hear Kylie Jenner, Blac Chyna’s behavior was really cause for concern.

A slew of demon emojis

During her hearing, Kylie Jenner remembered having been directly threatened by Blac Chyna while she had started a relationship with Tyga, the ex-boyfriend of the latter and father of one of her two children. According to Kylie Jenner, the rapper had told her more than disturbing stories about Blac Chyna’s outbursts of violence, even showing off a long scar from a knife wound.

Finally, she claimed to have received at least one direct threat via text message. “From what I remember, she sent me a slew of demon emojis and said something about how she was ‘counting the days’ before she could hit me or something. I didn’t report anything because I thought it was empty threats,” Kylie Jenner shared per the HollywoodReporter. Kylie Jenner then claims to have warned her brother Rob Kardashian who, despite everything, continued his relationship with Blac Chyna.