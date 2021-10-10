Kylie Jenner closes a zoo for her daughter: it’s controversial!

Kylie Jenner and his partner Travis Scott they are currently at the center of controversy. The reason would be a family trip to the Huston Zoo, where it seems that Kylie and her family have sparked a lot of controversy on social media. But what happened and why are fans upset with Kylie’s behavior? Here’s everything we know about it!

A few days ago Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster decided to have a nice and fun day at the Houston Zoo. Except that the star of Keeping up with the Kardashians he would have closed part of the zoo to reserve it only for his daughter Stormi. One of the women who was there that day told the story:

I was at the zoo with my family, we were in line for a carousel. While the children got on the rides, the employees explained to us what the rules were, when suddenly they tell us to get out of the line because a VIP person would soon arrive, and it was Kylie, Travis and Stormi. A family in front of us was really angry because it was already the second time that the same thing happened. Given the presence of Kylie Jenner the carousel had to be closed for some time and we had to leave so we could not go back. It wasn’t cool, his confidence was bad to all of us, yelling at us to leave.

Subsequently, the director of the zoo justified himself by saying that it is mandatory for celebrities to adopt this type of system for their safety. He went on to say that he personally doesn’t like having to shut down part of the zoo, but that often it is necessary. Many fans have sided with these families who, after paying for the ticket, found themselves unable to get their children on the attractions. And having to drag them home with tears in their eyes. Later defining Kylie’s “prima donna” attitude.

