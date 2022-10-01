Kylie Jenner confides in her postpartum

On February 2, Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are the happy parents of two children: Stormi born in February 2019, and a little boy born on February 2. A second child that the couple had decided to name Wolf before finally deciding, a few months later, to change his first name. If Kylie Jenner has not revealed her new name, the reality TV star would have given a clue during an evening for her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

Read also >> Legendary couple: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, separate to better find each other

“More present this time”

In the new episode of “Kardashian”, Thursday, September 29, Kylie Jenner did not reveal the first name of her child, but she confided in her childbirth and her postpartum. Kim Kardashian’s sister then compared her two pregnancy experiences. “I have the impression that with the second, we anticipate more and we know what will happen. We’ve done it before, so we feel like we’ve been a lot more present this time around,” she explains.

Subsequently, Kylie Jenner spoke with her mother Kris Jenner about how she feels after giving birth. ” It’s interesting. I feel like with the first baby, it’s like a shock to see your body change so much. This time around, I don’t feel like that at all,” she said. Before continuing: “Maybe mentally it’s more difficult,…

Read the rest of the article on Elle.fr

Read also