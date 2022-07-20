Kylie Jenner criticized for her private jet flights: what impact on the climate?

But Kim Kardashian’s half-sister is far from the only one flying around on a private jet and being singled out for her ecological footprint. Remember Leonardo Di Caprio criticized after taking his private jet in 2016 to connect Cannes to New York in order to receive an award for… his commitment to the planet!

Private jet rental takes off

You might think that private jets are for very few people and their impact on the environment is only a drop in the bucket compared to global air traffic, but private aviation is booming. According to a recent report by the NGO Transport & Environment, around 10% of planes leaving France are private jets. According to a private aviation consultant interviewed by the magazine Sciences et Avenir: “In 2020, airlines recorded increases of 15 to 20% in business aviation requests. Today, the rental of private jets represents around 17% of European flights in circulation, when it represented 7% in 2019”.

Yet the impact on global warming of this type of flight is clear: a jet is ten times more polluting than a commercial flight. According to the Transport & Environment report, CO2 emissions from private jets in Europe increased by almost a third between 2005 and 2019.