Kylie Jenner dares in a sheer crochet dress at Paris Fashion Week

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is no stranger to bold and sexy looks. Last year, at Paris Fashion Week, she wore when she was pregnant with her second child.

• Read also: Alicia Moffet adopts a new color ideal for the fall

• Read also: Magalie Lépine-Blondeau’s turn to adopt the “barbiecore” trend

Kylie gives it a second go in September 2022 at Paris Fashion Week, this time opting for crochet over lace! In the company of her best friend, Anastasia, the star was photographed in a knitted dress in a light beige hue that leaves very little for the imagination.



G.C. Images

In order to really amplify the side naked of the whole, the young billionaire opted for underwear in the same shades as her skin and a pair of transparent high heels.



G.C. Images

If the trend continues, the looks of celebrities and fashion influencers will be as daring and sexy (if not more!) than those seen at New York Fashion Week!

WATCH: Mariana Mazza comments on her red carpet looks