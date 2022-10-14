Entertainment

Kylie Jenner dares the vinyl micro-dress in the streets of Los Angeles

The trend fetishwear did not say his last word. Kylie Jennerhand in hand with Travis Scottwas spotted on the streets of Los Angeles in a fitted, short dress where sexiness reigned supreme.

Kylie Jenner goes vinyl

Not easy to wear, vinyl is dominating the catwalks this season. No longer just associated with intimacy and fantasies, vinyl is becoming more democratic and finds itself a central element of the overflowing creativity of certain creators such as JW Anderson, Courregesor etro.

MEGA/GC Pictures

Some family members kardashianswhose Kim and Kourtney, have already succumbed to the trend. It was without counting on Kylie Jenner who opted for an ultra-short vinyl dress, complete with a flower that brought a touch of poetry to the look as she strolled the streets of Los Angeles. She associated everything with a pair of second skin boots, very dominating!

