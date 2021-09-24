Kylie Jenner debuts with beauty in the kids segment

Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi (@kyliebaby)



After swimwear and cosmetics, Kylie Jenner back in the spotlight as a businesswoman. It does this with Kylie baby, the new beauty line dedicated to children and that the American entrepreneur herself presented on the web by opening a new profile Instagram. Jenner herself, pregnant, together with Flocks, the first daughter born of the relationship with the rapper Travis Scott. Within the line there are all baby care products: shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, lotions and brushes for the little ones, all experimented, as Kylie herself explains on Instagram, by Stormi in first person. The line will be released on September 28 in the kyliebaby.com e-store.

Who knows if this new launch is not connected, according to rumors of recent weeks, to the future brand of the same Stormi (see MFF of 07/14/2021). As you can read from the indications left by the American entrepreneur on the Instagram profile with some posts, the line will be very attentive to the chemical elements used and to sustainability. The various lotions and shampoos, in fact, will be gluten, cruelty and fragrance free, vegan and silicone free.

In the stories of Ig, Kylie Jenner explained about: “It’s crazy to finally show you this project. You have no idea how long we’ve been working on it. To launch a children’s line I wanted to do it right. I wanted to create safe products for babies and children ». (All rights reserved)