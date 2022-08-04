Kylie Jenner Defends ‘Unsanitary’ Lab Photos: ‘I Would Never Bypass Protocols’

ads

Kylie Jenner has slammed haters criticizing her recent lab photos as ‘unsanitary’, accusing them of ‘spreading false information’.

The makeup mogul, 24, clapped back in the comments to cosmetics developer Kevin James Bennett’s Wednesday Instagram post, slamming her for not wearing “a hairnet, shoe covers, [a] mask… and disposable GLOVES.

Jenner wrote, “Kevin – this photo is not taken in a manufacturing facility. I would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celebrity or beauty brand owner.

After agreeing that these actions would be “completely unacceptable”, the reality star wrote that she was in a “little personal space” in the photos released on Wednesday.

” [I was] create my own fun samples and take photos for content away from mass production,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum continued. “No one is putting customers at risk! »

Kylie Jenner has defended lab photos of herself 'creating' makeup amid criticism.

She concluded, “Shame on you Kevin for spreading false information!!!! »

In Bennett’s response to Jenner, he accused the ‘Kardashians’ star of “serious[ly] gaslighting” his followers.

The make-up mogul called the accusations of "unsanitary" conditions "false".

The make-up mogul called the accusations of “unsanitary” conditions “false”.

The make-up mogul called the accusations of “unsanitary” conditions “false”.

“So you were standing on a platform, looking into an expensive blending kettle that had processed at least 50 liters of a foundation product (the product still covering the mixing paddles) with no PPE or hair attached, wearing a @weareregi lab coat? But it’s not a cosmetics factory? ” He asked. “Is it a personal space? »

Sources exclusively told Page Six that Jenner wasn’t on the production set when the photos and video were taken, as she was simply reviewing colors and brainstorming new concepts.

"Creating new makeup for you guys," she captioned her Wednesday Instagram slideshow.

“Creating new makeup for you guys,” she captioned her Wednesday Instagram slideshow.

However, that wasn’t made clear to Jenner’s fans, who have mixed feelings about the lab visit.

“Many brand owners take these photos. She does nothing wrong and we have no way of knowing how involved she is in the formulation,” one Instagram user wrote.

Jenner started selling makeup in 2015.

Another added: ‘I’ve seen all sorts of scenarios in development labs, but the hair found near a kettle in production would never happen. Full stop. »

Jenner founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2014 and began selling products the following year, then also launched Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

