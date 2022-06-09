Kylie Jenner deleted her networks before the birth of her son!

Before the arrival of her second child, Kylie Jenner made a radical decision. She deleted all her social networks!

To better focus on the arrival of her son, Kylie Jenner has decided to delete her social networks. A decision that shocked his fans. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kylie Jenner in the sauce

Before the arrival of her son, Kylie Jenner found herself at the heart of several controversiess. We remember the terrible tragedy at the Astroworld for which he was blamed. But it saddened her.

As a reminder, the little sister of Kim Kardashian was accused of having laughed at the situation while several fans died during the concert of Travis Scott. A crowd movement caused the death of eight people.

Seventeen were taken to hospital, eleven suffered cardiac arrest. And a 10-year-old child was also injured. The police therefore reported the facts to CNN:

“Festival-goers started falling. They so lost consciousness. And that generated even more fear. The emergency services dealt with numerous cardiac arrests. » Kylie Jenner therefore filmed the scene, ignoring the sirens of the ambulances. Internet users therefore cried foul.

Kylie Jenner did not support all the criticism. So she began by apologizing: “Travis and I are sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to all who have lost their lives. I send my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time.”

Then she decided to delete all her social networks. Even after the birth of her baby boy, she remained very discreet. A close source told E! New.

Recharge to get better

According to source:“Kylie is doing great and happy to be back after having baby Wolf. She feels relieved that she can once again feel comfortable leaving the house and returning to some kind of normality. »

“Her recovery process has gone very well and she is starting to feel like herself again. It’s always difficult in the last month of pregnancy and she was very ready to have the baby. She’s taking it slow, but she’s happy to get back into a fitness routine and will start working out again once she’s healthy. »

Kylie Jenner was so sad following the controversies thatso she decided to come back to it. In the ninth episode of the Hulu show, the reality star opened up about all the reasons she quit social media.

She therefore told her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner that she wanted to stay “zen” by preparing her baby’s room:

“Now I really feel like I can really relax. I just deleted all my social media from my phone,” Khloe therefore replied: “ It’s so healthy. You should be zen. »

One thing is certain, Stormi’s mom is very proud of her new daily life. She has never been so happy in her entire life.