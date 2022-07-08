Kylie Jenner denies accusations of a TikTokeur who delivered food to her

Kylie Jenner had no choice but to deny the allegations of a TikTokeur who claims to have been underpaid by delivering a food order to her.

Indeed, the so-called Pablo Tomayo, 20, who still has 400,000 subscribers on the social network, published a video a few days ago in which he depicts himself delivering a packet of pepperoni to the reality TV star via Instacart app.

In his video, he claims to have purchased the package from an Erewhon store in West Hollywood for $12.

“That bitch could have paid me more,” he says in his video. “It’s in Ashton’s name, so I’m guessing it’s for his assistant or something.”

After which Pablo Tomayo would have been invited to enter Kylie Jenner’s property to drop off the delivery, noting in particular the presence of an alley under which passed “a kind of river”.

But according to Kylie Jenner, who for her part published a video of her preparing a pepperoni sandwich for Travis Scott, Pablo Tomayo never entered her home.

“No one comes through the door,” she exclaimed in a since-deleted post posted by E! News.

“River?? There is no river. I did not order this myself! And he got a tip through the app. He also lied about looking through my windows and hearing my son cry.

A scandal that does not seem to have moved Internet users much, much more eager to know the recipe for the sandwich prepared by Kylie Jenner.

“The recipe is coming soon lol,” she finally replied with a touch of humor.

