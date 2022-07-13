Entertainment

Kylie Jenner denounces Travis Scott for smoking while taking photos of her – Hollywood Life

kylie jenner, travis scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner seemed a little annoyed when her boyfriend Travis Scott couldn’t help but smoke her from some photos he took of her while out on Monday, July 11. Kylie, 24, clearly wasn’t too bothered when she shared the photos with a humorous comment on her Instagram, roasting Travis, 31, for the smoky photos, where she still looked fabulous!

The reality star posed for the snaps on a step in a leather, PVC dress, heels and sleek black sunglasses, but the smoke was clearly visible at the top of the image. In another blurry shot, Kylie can be seen behind a little haze. “I’m not looking at all these pics Trav took of me and there’s smoke in them all,” she wrote in the caption along with a bunch of eye-rolling emojis, more a laughing and smoking emoji.

Even though the photos of Travis all had smoke in the foreground, Kylie took a video of herself showing off her amazing outfit in the mirror. The R&B star’s song “Higher” Time played as she walked to the mirror to give a clearer look. Kylie clearly wasn’t too upset with the photos, as she also posted a photo of the couple on her Insta. His sister Khloe Kardashian also featured her in the comments, showing that the smoke didn’t matter. “You are super hot. Look at you queen! she wrote.

Besides the jokey undertone in the comments to her Instagram post, Kylie recently showed her longtime partner tons of love on her social media, including showing that she wanted to make a snack for ‘bae’ and did the “SICKO MODE”. rapper a sandwich.

The love is clearly mutual, as Travis has been posting tons of photos of Kylie lately. He shared a throwback photo to when she appeared in Playboy in 2019 with a photo of them kissing. Travis also posted a candid photo of Kylie in the kitchen and praised her, writing “Shawty here throwing that ass” along with the photo with her back to him.

