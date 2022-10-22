Kylie Jenner: did her son’s first name leak on her show? Internet users confirm it!

They are back ! The Kardashian-Jenner clan is about to experience new adventures in front of millions of viewers in season 2 of The Kardashians, airing since Thursday, September 22, 2022 on Hulu and Disney+. From the first episode, viewers are convinced that the final name of Kylie Jenner’s son was revealed there by a family member. A theory relayed by our colleagues from DailyMail.

For several weeks, Kylie Jenner has maintained the mystery around the first name of her son. It was on February 2, 2022 that Travis Scott’s partner gave birth to their second child. A true star of Instagram, it is quite naturally on this platform that the businesswoman shared with her subscribers the first name of the newborn: Wolf. With this first name, a tender nickname already seemed ready for the little boy: Wolfie. A cute rhyme to go along with her big sister, Stormi, now 4 years old.

Rather reserved about her family life, Kylie Jenner then delighted Internet users by revealing a rare photo of her son for Father’s Day. However, after several months, the young parents returned to the first name given to the toddler. According to them, Wolf does not finally suit him, as revealed by the young woman on the set of James Corden. Since then, Kendall Jenner’s sister had only revealed a tiny clue about her son’s future first name. However, the mystery could perhaps have been pierced on the occasion of the very first episode of the new season of The Kardashians…

Two first names soon revealed in the family

This is dedicated to the birth of Khloe Kardashian’s second child and Tristan Thompson. Their 4-year-old daughter, True, can be seen in a FaceTime call with her mom. When she sees the infant, she exclaims: “Hi, Snowy!“Amused, the mother quickly corrected her daughter:”It’s not called Snowy!“For the moment, she has not yet chosen a name for the newborn either. DailyMail.

Indeed, many of them believe that the little girl, confused, simply deceived between the two new babies of the family: her little brother, and her cousin (Kylie’s son). “No one questions the fact that True calls her little brother Snowy thinking that it could actually be the name of Kylie’s baby, it makes me crazy. Maybe I’m the only one who noticed or maybe I’m overthinking“, laughs a surfer. A hypothesis quickly relayed on the web: “Stormi and Snow, or Snowy, seem good stick to Kylie anywayI can’t stop thinking about it“. Whether it’s true or not, there would be a logic in the continuation of first names. After “storm” for Stormi, now the little boy could be called “snow” or “snowy” if his first name is beautiful and well Snow or Snowy.

Kylie Jenner’s son is named snow The kardashians season 2 dropped last night, n true calls the baby snowy because she thought it was her cousin who’s like 2mo March kylie says his name is no longer wolf… August Khloe’s surrogate gives birth.. Stormi and Snow#TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/H8DkHFH2mt — luka (@Bayrun96) September 23, 2022

nobody questioning True calling her baby brother Snowy thinking that could be Kylies babies name is driving me crazy. maybe I’m the only one who picked it up or maybe I’m just overthinking 🤣😭 #TheKardashians — ♡ (@kaileyyyyx) September 22, 2022