Kylie Jenner displays her sister Kendall Jenner, almost collapsing in the middle of the wedding because of her dress

After Las Vegas and Santa Barbara, the Kardashians flew to Italy for Kourtney’s wedding. And on the spot, Kylie Jenner did not fail to immortalize her sister Kendall in the midst of a galley …

For once, Kourtney Karadashian would surely have preferred that her sisters get rid of their cell phones… After Las Vegas and their official wedding in Santa Barbara, the star and Travis Baker flew to Italy with the entire Kardashian clan for a third ceremony placed under the sign of romanticism. Or the galley for some guests … In particular Kendall Jenner. To attend her big sister’s third wedding, the young woman had bet on a particularly elegant but obviously impractical outfit. Which did not fail to greatly amuse Kylie Jenner. On social networks, the billionaire has indeed displayed her sister by sharing a video of her struggling to climb the stairs because of her outfit.

In the video, we see Kendall Jenner waddling on the steps wearing a fitted mermaid silhouette dress and a pair of Birkenstocks. We hear Kylie Jenner making fun of her sister. Fortunately, the young woman had chosen much more comfortable outfits for this weekend in Italy. For the welcome dinner, she notably wore a gothic Dolce & Gabbana dress designed with a satin bustier and a sheer ruffled skirt. She accessorized the look with an art deco cross necklace. The next day for a boat trip, the young woman wore a brown Dolce & Gabbana skirt suit decorated with a vintage floral pattern, which she paired with a bold red lip.

Kourtney Kardashian: her fabulous wedding dress

But the stars of the weekend were obviously Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker, who therefore said “yes” for the third time. For this ceremony, sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana, the bride was dressed in a mini-dress with a huge veil on which an image of the Virgin Mary was embroidered on it, while her husband wore a black suit. For this Italian wedding, the two were able to count on the presence of their loved ones and especially their children : Mason (12 years old), Penelope (9 years old) and Reign (7 years old) accompanied Kourtney Kardashian while Atiana (23 years old), Landon (18 years old) and Alabama (16 years old) supported Travis Barker.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news for free