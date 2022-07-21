Kylie Jenner, Drake, Mark Wahlberg… These personalities who take their private jet for a few minutes of flight

The richest personalities on the planet are the first to give us moral lessons in matters environment. To tell us what we should and shouldn’t do to fight against climate change. Ask us to make an effort. To be moved by the slightest ecological disaster. To participate in charity evenings to raise funds to save what can still be saved. To launch major ecological projects. To encourage everyone to consume less and better… But all this in fashion: do as i say, not as i do.

Stars and environment, the great hypocrisy

And the best example of the hypocrisy of these privileged people is their reckless use of their private jet. “A jet emits up to 20 times more greenhouse gas emissions per kilometer than a conventional airliner, explains Geo. (…) These planes reject 10 times more carbon on average than a conventional plane, and are 50 times more polluting than trains. »

However, it is the preferred means of transport for many movie, music or sports stars, and of course big bosses too, who use and abuse it for sometimes ridiculous distances and journey times.

And on social networks, several accounts are having fun calculating the ecological footprint of these VIP planes and the tons of CO2 released. There is for example ElonJet, I Fly Bernard, Bernard’s plane or Celebrity Jets. It was the latter who “denounced” Kylie Jenner, revealing that the latter had recently taken her jet for a journey of… 65 kilometers and 12 minutes of flight. Between two aerodromes. It would have taken 45 minutes by car. And yet, she has done worse, it seems that she has already flown for 2 minutes!

Kylie Jenner’s Jet Landed in Camarillo, California, US. apx. flt. time 12 Mins. pic.twitter.com/6AVGqt9Ffb — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 15, 2022

Examples not to follow (in any case, we can’t afford it)

Criticized from all sides (we bet she doesn’t care a lot), the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan then stood out by sharing images of her getaway in a discount supermarket… Far from being the only one in her family to blame, her sister Kim took a 10-minute trip just last July 7. And his companion Travis Scott is not left out either (there’s a battle between the two).

And among other finger pointing personalities spotted by the DailyMailwe find : Mark Wahlberg (9 minutes) Steven Spielberg (17 minutes, he is however “terrified” by global warming), Drake (18 minutes) or even Jay-Z who take their plane like others take the bus. And that’s not counting the journey to get to or from the airport. Or the fact that on the first day of vacation, almost all of them are also lounging on equally polluting yachts. Hello, Leo!

Find all the news of people here.