Kylie Jenner, Drake… Their private jet trips are no longer dreamy (and that’s good)

instagram instagram Kylie Jenner poses in front of her private jet, purchased in 2020 for $72 million.

SOCIAL NETWORKS – 14 minutes. This is the travel time taken by Drake’s private jet on July 22. A figure revealed by the twitter account @CelebrityJets, which regularly lists the rides of celebrities. This is not the first time that the rapper has been singled out, since he is used to express trips like this.

In his defense, Drake then pulled out the logistics map. “It’s just the planes that are moved to the airport where they are stored. (…) No one takes this flight”, he wrote on Instagram. An argument that does not make Internet users angry, on the contrary.

Drake’s Jet Landed in Hamilton, Ontario, CA. apx. flt. time 14 Mins. https://t.co/DeN1Wxh2MD — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) See the tweet

This summer again, there is no lack of examples to be able to affirm that a good number of Instagram stars are disinterested in environmental issues.

A week earlier, Kylie Jenner was described as ” climate criminal on social networks, after a photo published on his Instagram account followed by 359 million people resurfaced. ” Do we take mine or yours? “, she wrote, mentioning her jet and that of her companion Travis Scott, present on the image.

In the process, the same Twitter account @CelebrityJets gave a layer, showing that Kim Kardashian’s sister traveled by jet on July 19, for only 3 minutes in California. A journey that would have taken him 45 minutes by car.

The Instagram account Pay your influence challenges

Highlighting their vacations around the globe, their private jet, and offering contests to win trips to the other side of the world… All these practices are less and less popular with Instagram users. In the comments, we find more and more remarks coming from subscribers revolted by this kind of content.

Among them, the French account Pay your influencecreated by two business school students in December 2021, calls for an awakening of the sector on climate issues.

Amélie Deloche, 27, and Carla Monzali, 24, take the time to report problematic posts from certain content creators. When, for example, Sylvie Tellier shared her Paris-New York round trip for an express 24-hour stay on July 4, they did not fail to point out to her.

“Normalizing this kind of behavior does not make it clear to the people who follow you and especially to young people that we must quickly change our habits”they comment.

“We try to challenge with benevolence”explains Carla Monzali to HuffPost. “We have a certain ethical charter, that is to say, challenge with benevolence, avoid overly moralizing tones, and offer sourced and educational content on our account”she explains.

They cite other examples, such as DJ Bob Sinclar, or influencer Elsa Dasc, who show off their private jet journeys on their respective accounts.

These planes reject 10 times more carbon on average than a conventional plane, and are 50 times more polluting than trains, as the magazine recalls. Geo. Also note: between 2005 and 2019, CO2 emissions from private jets in Europe increased by almost a third (31%), according to a report by the NGO Transport & Environment, published last May.

Influencers: part of the problem… and the solution

Yet if influencers are part of the problem today, they can also be part of the solution. ” They have a huge role to play, because they change social norms and initiate trends “says Carla Monzali.

Although the sector is now punctuated by the call for overconsumption, opulence and luxury, considering that influence and ecology are incompatible “ would amount to condemning a sector “, according to her.

” As it is today, of course, it is impossible “, she admits. But instead of promoting an ultra-polluting lifestyle, favoring speed and power, they could instead be “ actors of the transition by promoting low-carbon lifestyles “, she continues.

Pay your influence, in addition to reporting bad behavior, tries to open the dialogue. Recently, the two creators released a forum addressed to influencers, encouraging them to adopt eco-responsible behavior.

They notably place the names of Léna Situation and Squeezie at the top of the post. ” They are very inspiring and recognized people in the industry, if they get started then I’m sure others will follow. concludes Carla Monzali.

