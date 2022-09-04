Kylie Jenner fans beg star to stop filling lips as throwback photos show her ‘real’ and ‘naturally beautiful’ look

KYLIE Jenner fans have discovered old photos of the star before she started incorporating lip fillers into her beauty routine – and fans are missing the star’s effortless look.

Fans are all saying old photos of Kylie show off her natural beauty and beg her to stop the lip fillers.

Kylie fans posted several photos of the 2018 star on an online fan forum.

The online user who originally posted the photos captioned them: “Throwback to when Kylie dissolved most of her lip filler in 2018.”

In the many photos posted, Kylie’s lips appear noticeably thinner than in her recent posts and videos.

The snaps ranged from selfies to paparazzi snaps to glamorous moments, but fans are all saying the same thing.

One fan commented, “She looks so beautiful! The size of her lips here make her eyes stand out. »

Another agreed and posted: “Stunning and emphasizes her big beautiful eyes. Too bad she can’t see him. »

A third wrote: “She is gorgeous. Her lips are now so out of proportion to her small face. »

Yet a fourth added, “I just hope one day she looks back and takes all that shit away because she is naturally beautiful. »

A final fan said, “She looks so good here! »

The reality star, 25, first admitted to receiving lip fillers when she was 17 and appears to have had them ever since.

‘SO DIFFERENT’

In a recent TikTok, Kylie revealed what her real lips look like without makeup or filters.

Kylie showed off her pout while removing makeup in a video to give fans a glimpse into her skincare routine.

The mother-of-two’s followers noted how “different” her lips looked without lip liner or gloss.

One wrote: “She looks like a completely different person. You forget that her lips are actually like that. »

Another added, “It’s crazy what makeup and FaceTune can do isn’t it. »

A third simply commented: “I am shaken. »

Kylie admitted in 2015 to receiving lip fillers when she was 17 after dealing with insecurities about her “little lips” for years.

She previously said, “I was 15 and unsure about my lips.

“I had very small lips, and it was, like, one of my first kisses, and a guy said to me, ‘I didn’t think you’d be a good kisser because you have such small lips. ‘

“I took it very badly. Just when a guy you like says that… I don’t know, it really affected me. I didn’t feel desirable or pretty. »

LIP FILLERS

“I would line my lips with the lip liner to create the illusion of bigger lips and then, finally, I was like, this lip liner doesn’t do it and ended up getting my lips done. in there. »

Meanwhile, Kylie has been sharing a more outspoken side with her fans since giving birth to a son in February with 31-year-old Travis Scott.

She also shares a daughter, four-year-old Stormi, with the rapper.

The Hulu star was recently praised for showing off her “stretch marks and extra weight” on her postpartum body.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was hailed for ‘normalizing normal bodies’ when she shared a photo of her belly with her baby’s feet resting on it.

BATTLE FOR MENTAL HEALTH

Kylie has also been open about her postpartum mental health issues.

In a makeup-free video, she said, “Postpartum hasn’t been easy. It’s very difficult. This experience for me personally was a little more difficult than with my daughter.

“It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually. It was just crazy. I didn’t want to go back to life without saying it because I think we can watch on the internet.

“And it might seem a lot easier for other people, but it hasn’t been easy for me. »

Kylie revealed she was ‘feeling better’ and told other mums it was ‘ok not to be fine’.

