Kylie Jenner, fans don’t like her new costume line

Waiting to know the sex of your second child, Kylie Jenner launched a new swimwear line on September 17: Kylie Swim. The 24-year-old American entrepreneur, after the Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin lines, has also placed on the market Kylie Baby released on 28 September, a line “tested and approved” by Stormi, in fact it is vegan and cruelty-free products for children. In short, Kylie seems to care about the ethical aspect and the quality but the reviews of the new line of costumes seem to say the opposite.

Much ado about nothing could be said, in fact the launch of the line Kylie Swim was eagerly awaited and in fact most of the songs sold out in record time. Swimsuits feature a wide variety, lots of bright colors, one-pieces, classic triangle bikinis and matching sarongs, but shoppers on TikTok they are far from impressed with the quality. Here come the first reviews and videos that show the product which, despite being tasty for young buyers, seems to be of low quality in terms of workmanship and materials.

The tiktokers showed the seams messy, the fabric transparent and tailoring sloppy. Everything looks okay from the photos, but when they get home Kylie Jenner’s costumes have a completely different effect. The price is not excessive, not being a luxury brand, but not a fast fashion one either. Most likely they were produced with cheap labor and most of his costumes arrive unstitched, almost impossible to wear.

Many expressed their disappointment on Instagram and Twitter for Kylie’s swimsuits: “I heard it’s all material. TRASH“Said one person, while another remarked,“ all Kylie Swim reviews are terrible… How does it still release quality products after the flop of the line of cosmetics and skin care products ”. And again: “For what you’re worth, your products should be of much better quality. Clothes and skincare alike, you’re taking their hard-earned money out of people, that’s not cool, ”said a third, addressing Jenner directly.