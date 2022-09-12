Kylie Jenner fans go wild after daughter Stormi, 4, crashes mum’s TikTok TWICE as makeup mogul tries tutorial

KYLIE Jenner’s adorable daughter, Stormi, made a rare appearance on camera after crashing her mother’s TikTok video.

Kylie, 25, was giving a makeup tutorial on the social media platform when the tot popped up.

The makeup mogul begins the video by plugging in an upcoming new makeup line.

Kylie collaborated with her mom Kris for Kylie Cosmetics’ new Kris line.

As she speaks to the camera about the “beautiful collection”, viewers can see Stormi in the background running behind her mother.

As Kylie struggles to show what color she’ll be using on her eyes from the new palette, Stormi makes a second appearance.

The toddler jumps up next to his mother’s chair and says, “Hello! »

Kylie gives her daughter a smirk and a little nudge while reaching out to turn off the camera.

While she may not have liked it, fans loved seeing her invade her mother’s space, with one fan writing, “Awwwhh the way Stormi says hello. »

Another wrote: “Stormi comes out and says ‘hello’ it’s so adorable. »

A third wrote, “Bye Stormy running away at the start,” along with a laughing emoji.

MOM & ME

Stormi’s appearance comes after fans slammed Kylie for being selfish after appearing to force her daughter to take sexy pictures of her.

Kylie flaunted her post-baby figure in new Instagram photos.

In the series of snaps, the Kardashians star posed in a skin-tight black midriff-cut crop top and teased her bare midriff.

The Hulu star also wore matching shorts as she crossed her long legs.

With her head half turned, the reality star raised her hands and flaunted her pointy pink nails.

On an online board, fans claimed that Stormi took the snaps because of her mother’s “cuteness”.

One fan claimed, “Typical selfish Kylie having Stormi as paparazzi. »

Another fan added, “Stormi is a great photographer. »

A third fan mentioned, “Stormi knows how to make mommy cute. »

‘STORMI KNIGHT’

Meanwhile, fans believe they’ve cracked the code for the reality star’s son’s name, saying it matches his ‘aesthetic’.

Kylie and Travis Scott, 31, have been tight-lipped about their little one’s identity since he was born in February.

Kardashian fans have given their thoughts on the little boy’s nickname, with some preferring one name in particular.

“The baby’s name right now is Knight,” one person said confidently in an online thread.

” I agree. Kylie seems to be thinking about aesthetics. So Stormi Knight would make sense. Or Stormi DAE. Or is it just Astro,” added another.

“Okay, now that you mention Stormi Knight, that makes 100% sense. Any decision she makes is based on aesthetics, which is ridiculous in my opinion, but the name is kinda cute…” agreed a third.

The Knight name has been in contention for quite some time, as fans previously speculated that it might be the name chosen by the couple.

The name was also reportedly leaked by Kourtney Kardashian’s sister’s son Mason in April in a post from a mystery account the 12-year-old was believed to have been behind.

However, in the same thread, an overwhelming amount favored the name Cloud, based on the makeup mogul’s recent Instagram post.

The photo was of a tray of Kylie Baby products in their pretty pink and blue packaging.

The tray appeared to be resting on a pink shelf next to a pile of fluffy towels.

She captioned the photo: “So happy to have Kylie Baby” with a white heart and a cloud emoji.

Many fans suggested that Cloud was the final pick, given his frequent use of imagery.

The cloud was a basic design used for the Kylie Baby line.

Initially, Kylie and Travis announced that their son’s nickname was “Wolf”, although they retired the name shortly after, saying it “didn’t suit him”.

Fans have since speculated on the baby’s name, with names such as Astro, Butterfly and Jacques doing the rounds on the internet.

