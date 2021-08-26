Kylie Jenner: Fans have an idea as to when she might reveal the alleged pregnancy

The Met Gala is soon …

American gossip newspapers are sure that Kylie Jenner are pregnant and, after hearing from various sources, they launched the news a few days ago.

The 24-year-old star would be waiting the second son with Travis Scott, meanwhile, a theory is circulating among the fans about when they could confirm the alleged pregnancy!

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala – getty images

If with the firstborn Flocks Neither she nor the 30-year-old rapper have publicly revealed they are going to be parents, leaving rumors pending until they really became parents on February 1, 2018, this time around, there are those who expect them to take a nearby opportunity to announce it to the world.

And what a tempting appointment: no less than the Met Gala 2021 held on September 13, 2021 in New York.

Loading... Advertisements

Kylie Jenner participated for the first time in 2016 to those who are considered the Oscars of fashion and has never failed in subsequent years (except in 2020 because the event was not held due to the pandemic). In 2018 and 2019 she hit the red carpet with Travis Scott.

Her looks are often among the most talked about at the Met Gala and she could multiply the attention with a big announcement. However, this is only a hypothesis, because the parties concerned have not confirmed that they are expecting the second child and have not even confirmed that they are be a couple again, even if rumors have been circulating for some time.

getty images

With September 13 approaching, there are several celebrities that according to the usual insiders we could see at the Met Gala 2021: go here to read the names!

ph: getty images