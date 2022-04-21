Kylie Jenner: fans shocked by the behavior of her mother Kris Jenner!

Kylie Jenner fans revolted by the behavior of her mother Kris Jenner! We give you more details.

Kris Jenner has she overstepped her bounds? Kylie Jenner’s fans do not validate her behavior at all! MCE TV gives you more details.

Kris Jenner crosses the line

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans were sad to see their favorite show come to an end. But that was without counting on the Hulu channel, which launched a new reality TV program on Kris Jenner and her daughters.

Since April 14, fans have been following the adventures of this incredible family on the show The Kardashians. And as much to say that the family of Kylie Jenner makes us already see all the colors.

Indeed, the first episodes of the new reality show have lived up to the expectations of fans. The last one has also made a lot of reactions from fans of the Kardashian family. But it was not necessarily for the right reasons!

In a scene from the show, we see Kylie Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner with her daughter Khloe Kardashian. The two women are in the car. The sixty-something therefore asks the driver to leave them alone for a few moments to be able to discuss.

“Sir, can you leave us alone for five minutes? I just want to do something really quick. Thank you “ then said the mother of the family to the driver. Khloé then understands that she is very serious.

Kris Jenner then checks that the driver’s window is closed, but realizes that the trunk has remained open! The mother of the family will therefore start yelling at the driver for him to close the trunk.

Khloé Kardashian even points out that she’s yelling at him. But Kris Jenner continues.

Kylie Jenner fans shocked

The mother of Kylie Jenner therefore shouted at her driver to close the trunk of the car. Khoe Kardsashian who was with even remarked to his mother that this was no way to treat people.

“Excuse me, sir, would you mind closing the trunk for a moment?” Thank you so much. » ends up asking Kylie Jenner’s sister nicely. Frustrated by her mother’s behavior, she tells her “It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it. »

But Kris Jenner is not more worried than that. She just says “I know”.

The behavior of the mother by Kylie Jenner did not escape viewers. The latter reacted en masse on social networks.

“I don’t like the way Kris talks to her driver in Episode 2. I see her differently than her now. » can we read. Another internet user wonders if Kylie Jenner’s mother “has no manners”.

“These people already have difficult lives, it costs nothing to be nice. » another fan remarked. Before adding “It says a lot about the type of person you are. You treat them like servants, not like humans. “.

Suffice to say that Kris Jenner’s behavior did not please fans of the Kardashian family at all. “Note to self, never cross paths with @KrisJenner #TheKardashians ‘close the trunk’. can we read on Twitter.