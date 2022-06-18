Kylie Jenner: fans shocked by the color of her “Terrifying” eyes!

But what’s going on with the Kardashians? After Khloé’s radical change, it’s now Kylie Jenner’s turn to make people talk about her… MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

The Kardashian clan is talking

Rare are the days when the Kardashians are not talked about. Not long ago, Kourtney made the buzz with her crazy wedding. The star decided to say ‘yes’ to his darling in Italy.

She therefore invited her relatives for this exceptional event. And one thing is certain, it shocked everyone! And for good reason ! She looked completely different.

The pretty brunette has adopted an atypical style: the Gothic. At church, her black mini dress caught the eye. And let’s not talk about her blue bra which made all the difference. Kourtney was very proud.

Another Kardashian who makes a lot of talk… Kim! She has also changed her look… and shapes! And she is now much thinner. She also confided that she had done everything to lose a few pounds in order to fit into the dress of the MET Gala.

And finally, Khloé, the sister of Kylie Jenner is unrecognizable. Rumors attest that she would have withdrawn her BBL. In reality, the pretty blonde no longer has her big buttocks. It is much more natural and it suits him perfectly!

As for Kylie Jenner, she has been very discreet since she gave birth to her little boy. But this week, she said a sentence that shocked her fans. It seems that she has changed the color of her eyes…

We tell you more below!

Kylie Jenner: what happened?

Stormi’s mother is increasingly present on social networks. She just shared a rare photo of her little baby. His family is very happy. And that makes her want to please her fans by revealing herself more. This week, she took to Instagram to share a sentiment.

She screened her eyes which, according to her, have changed a lot. So she posted a photo close up of her hazel eye. It is now brown with slight yellow undertones.

She captioned the photo: “ I feel like my eyes have become lighter after this last pregnancy? Has this happened to anyone else? »

One thing is sure, this made netizens laugh. We can therefore read on the social network Reddit: “OMG so ugly, this is terrifying. », « no but she’s laughing at us or what », « Is it like dusk when their eyes are yellow it’s because they drank deer blood? », “Yellow, his eyes are yellow. »

Or : “It looks like it has hints of yellow (we call it piss-colored) but it’s not brown. », « she will make us believe that she had yellow eyes naturally »

So the eyes of Did Kylie Jenner Lighten Up Naturally ? Case to follow on MCE TV