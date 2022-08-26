Kylie Jenner Fans Think She Split From Travis Scott After He Missed His Milestone Event

KYLIE Jenner has convinced fans that she and boyfriend Travis Scott called it quits after he was absent from her recent cosmetic event.

The couple have been dating since 2017 and share two children together.

Yesterday Kylie, 25, welcomed friends, family and people from the industry to a party in Los Angeles to celebrate Kylie Cosmetics.

She was joined by her daughter Stormi, four, and the rest of her famous family, including Khloe, Kourtney, Kim, Kendall Jenner and mom Kris.

Longtime boyfriend Travis, 31, was conspicuously absent from the event, sending fans shivering.

Some speculate that the couple has decided to leave.

The Texas rapper wasn’t the only one fans were asking questions about, either.

Many inquired about their son, who was not at the event.

“And the baby? we wrote.

Another commented: “Where is the baby? »

It’s not just guest list fans chatting after the event.

Kylie has come under fire for an interaction with a fan that was filmed and shared on TikTok.

On Wednesday, Refinery29 producer Alexa Rhodes posted a video of her encounter with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum on her TikTok.

The recording shows the fan stepping forward, from the welcome line, and taking her place next to Kylie for a photo op.

The Hulu star appears cold during the interaction, keeping her eyes glued to the camera and barely recognizing or even looking at the fan she is pictured with.

The producer didn’t seem to care, captioning the video, “Interviewed the one and only @kyliejenner tonight what time. »

Kardashian fans, on the other hand, were quick to notice Kylie’s haughty behavior, making it known in the comments thread below the post.

One person commented, “She didn’t look happy at all,” and another added, “She didn’t want a picture with her.”

Another fan wrote: “No hug, smile or even a word? Naaaaaa. »

A fourth commenter said, “You can tell how much she loves her fans. »

As a fifth person rang, “Dang Kylie, at least say hello to her. »

Others mentioned the general lack of warmth the LA native showed the fan, with one person writing ‘She didn’t even look at her or recognize her’

Another added: “She wasn’t even looking in his direction for the picture.

A third mentioned: “No real commitment. What a pity. I would try to “conquer” everyone. These people are literally their support system. What a missed opportunity.

Amid all the buzz, fans are also speculating about a possible family feud.

Rumors are swirling that Kylie and her sister Kourtney, 43, are at odds.

Photos from her cosmetic event have fueled speculation, with Kourtney apparently keeping her distance in the snaps.

The Poosh founder recently posted a photo of the moon on her Instagram story, which fans considered a possible clue to her sister’s baby name for a long list of reasons.

The moon shone between the trees and there was no caption or context on the shot.

After giving birth in February, Kylie revealed her baby’s name was Wolf, but later said that was no longer her nickname.

Kylie also recently posted photos of the moon on her Instagram story, and again fans thought it was a hint at the baby’s new name.

The mom-of-two and her partner Travis have yet to publicly announce the baby’s new name.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has started to distance herself from her family as fans noticed she recently skipped Kylie’s 25th birthday party.

She also didn’t post about her sister’s birthday online.

Fans think a rift between them is to blame.

