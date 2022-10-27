Kylie Jenner fascinated by Bella Hadid’s dress created in the middle of the show!

Kylie Jenner went to the Coperni fashion show this Friday, September 30, 2022. The star was fascinated by her friend Bella Hadid’s dress.

Kylie Jenner loves fashion. So much so that the American star could not miss Paris Fashion Week. Present for the Coperni fashion show, the pretty brunette was bowled over by Bella Hadid’s dress. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kylie Jenner sublime for Fashion Week

Fashion Week is in full swing in Paris. For the occasion, celebrities came from all over the world. Eva Longoria, Emma Watson, Rita Ora, Robbie Williams.

This is the meeting not to be missed for the stars. So that Kylie Jenner could not miss such an event. Passionate about fashion from an early age, the youngest of the most famous clan in the United States has caused a sensation in the streets of Paris.

And for good reason ! Travis Scott’s companion chained sumptuous outfits. To celebrate 10 years of Acne Studios, the pretty brunette had opted for a magnificent white dress with a cape.

An ultra-tight piece that highlighted her voluptuous shapes. To pimp it all, Kylie Jenner had by the way chose to wear a matching pair of sunglasses.

But also studded earrings worthy of the look of a rock star. Additionally, she also has makes an appearance at Balmain Festival. An opportunity to find his faithful friend Olivier Rousteing.

This time, it’s for a custom crochet dress that Stormi’s mom fell for it. An incredible outfit that left little to the imagination.

The star’s third iconic look is a full black outfit inspired by the Matrix universe in a much more stylish way.

Eh yes ! Here, it’s a long black patent crocodile-effect coat that sublimates the silhouette of the businesswoman. Finally, let’s not forget her blue velvet dress with an XXL neckline that caused so much talk during the Schiaparelli fashion show. A work of art ! MCE TV tells you more about Kylie Jenner and Fashion Week.

Bella Hadid the star of the Coperni fashion show

Whether Kylie Jenner was unanimous by sporting sensational looks for Fashion Week, she did not fail to be charmed by the creations of the great couturiers.

Indeed, the pretty brunette was blown away by her friend Bella Hadid’s dress. A bespoke dress created live during the event.

Stunned, Kylie Jenner did not hesitate to share the process on social networks. In the stories, we can thus see Gigi’s sister landing naked on the catwalk.

From then on, two men spray a kind of white powder on the body. Product which is then transformed little by little into a dress. A creation that seems to have upset more than one person, including Kylie Jenner.

In any case, one thing is certain, it is that Coperni has once again struck very hard by unveiling an outfit that meets the expectations of the spectators. A true work of art that is causing a stir on the web.