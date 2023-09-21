After several months of rumors of the first romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, The couple confirmed their engagement earlier this month when they were spotted at a Beyoncé concert.

They both attended Queen B’s final concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California during the Renaissance World Tour. Later, The pair were seen in the men’s final of the US Open.

In addition to publicly displaying their affection at these events, Kylie Jenner has shown her affection for the actor by using a picture of the two of them as her cell phone wallpaper.

Kylie Jenner features Timothée Chalamet on her cell phone wallpaper

Kylie Cosmetics Mogul Showed off her lock screen while posing for a photo at Milan Fashion Week On Thursday, a snapshot of the star was revealed ‘Call me by your name’.

The photo, which was taken by Elle Mexico, shows the Kardashian star looking into the camera while wearing sunglasses. His cell phone is visible in the photo, which shows a selfie of Chalamet kissing Jenner on the cheek.

Romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Romance rumors between the two began a few months after they attended the Jean-Paul Gaultier show at Paris Fashion Week in January. In mid-April, rumors escalated after Kylie’s car was spotted arriving at Timothy’s mansion in California.

According to TMZ, Timothy was also spotted in Kylie’s van after attending an art exhibit in Santa Monica. As the outlet reports, the two went to Tito’s Tacos in Los Angeles and their security team went and picked up food for them and brought it to the car.

In early June, some photos of the two with their respective sisters at a barbecue surfaced. By early September the couple had appeared in public for the first time at Beyoncé’s concert and later at the US Open.

earlier this month, A source described Chalamet and Jenner’s romance as “fun and casual.”According to People, “They have been seeing each other for six months now. That makes Kylie happy. He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids,The informant added.

“He is charming, very affectionate and protective of Kylie. She likes that he’s a reserved guy,The source also said this.