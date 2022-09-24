Kylie Jenner flaunts her big boobs in sexy new selfies

More on: kylie jenner Fans think Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True has revealed the name of Kylie Jenner’s son Kylie Jenner starts her day with a bra selfie and more star snaps slamming haters in video TikTok

Rise and shine.

Kylie Jenner showed off her busty upper half in a pair of sexy selfies posted to Instagram on Thursday.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, wore a form-fitting black top with a deep V as her long dark brown locks flowed down the sides. She took the photos from just below her breasts, apparently to get the most complementary angle.

In the first selfie, Jenner looked at the camera with a serious face as she raised one hand to hold the back of her head. For the second snap, she lowered her arms to her sides and looked away from the camera with a blank stare.

The ‘Kardashians’ star captioned the raunchy snaps with an emoji of a heart on fire.

The reality star captioned the photos with an emoji.kyliejenner/Instagram

Her famous family members and friends took to the comments section to rave about the photos.

“Queen,” Khloé Kardashian wrote, adding four crown emojis in another comment.

” Yes! Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq chimed in.

“It just keeps getting better,” Jenner’s assistant and close friend Maguire Grace Amundsen wrote. “you are for infinity 🔥🔥🔥🔥. »

“Touch new bras?” Lol,” Kim Kardashian commented, referring to her shapewear line, which will launch bras next week. Jenner responded with winking face and eye emojis, but she didn’t tag Skims in her post, so it’s unclear if she was indeed wearing her half-sister’s brand.

The beauty mogul often shows off her physique on Instagram.

The beauty mogul often shows off her physique on Instagram.

The beauty mogul often shows off her physique on Instagram.

The Kylie Skin founder recently flooded her Instagram page with photos showing off her boobs.

She posted a mirror selfie earlier this week wearing nothing but a nude underwire bra and loose unbuttoned jeans and captioned it, “rise and shine”, in reference to her viral video.

A day before that, the mother-of-two shared a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot in which she flaunted her underboob in a pink high-neck cropped top and sheer black drop-waist skirt.