Kylie Jenner flaunts her curves and pairs jeans with daughter Stormi, 4, at Travis Scott concert in London

KYLIE Jenner flaunted her sexy curves and matched her jeans with her daughter Stormi, 4, at the Travis Scott concert in London.

Kylie, 26, was spotted out in public as she strolled the streets of London.

The Kardashian star held her daughter’s hand as they emerged from their hotel.

The Hulu star kept the look casual by donning a tight white shirt and covering her eyes with stylish sunglasses.

Stormi wore a black T-shirt with an image of the UK flag.

The mother/daughter duo sported the same greyish denim jeans on their walk.

The fitted jeans teased her curvy figure as the mother-of-two stepped out to support her partner’s latest concert.

The two were on their way to the O2 Arena to see baby daddy Travis Scott, 31, perform on stage.

Rapper JackBoys is also due to perform at The O2 on August 7.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recently dated her boyfriend and baby.

A ROMANTIC APPOINTMENT

During their London getaway, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a little black dress while the rap star sported a black leather jacket over her graphic top.

As she stood in the middle between her parents, Stormi held both of their hands.

The trio were heading to the Nobu restaurant, where they were having dinner.

Fans jumped on a thread online after noticing how ‘poor’ Stormi looked ‘uncomfortable’ as she wore a skintight black jumpsuit with leather thigh high boots.

One fan mentioned, “Kids hate it when clothes aren’t comfortable because… well, they’re kids.

“They shouldn’t be used to wearing uncomfortable clothes…”

PREPARE

Ahead of her date, Kylie shared her makeup and dress routine on social media.

While wearing the same black, sleeveless dress, Kylie cupped her breasts and straightened her booty in front of the mirror behind her.

The reality star admitted in the caption that she “loves smoky glamour.”

In the Instagram story, the reality star pointed the camera very close to her face and showed off her glam look.

In the following story, she rode the elevator with Travis and Stormi.

The TV personality flaunted her butt and teased her booty on camera.

Kylie captioned their message: “Date Night”, with a greyish heart emoji.

BABY BOY

Kylie’s newborn son seemed to miss the trip to London.

Last February, Kylie and the rapper welcomed her second child.

While they shared photos and videos of their son, such as a glimpse inside the boy’s bedroom, the couple did not announce the name of Stormi’s little brother.