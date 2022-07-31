Kylie Jenner flaunts her curves in sexy silk lingerie as she poses in the luxury bathroom of her $36million mansion

KYLIE Jenner showed off her curves in sexy silk lingerie for a new clip.

The reality star flaunted her post-baby body as she ushered fans into the huge bathroom of her $36million mansion.

Over the weekend, Kylie, 24, took to TikTok to share another clip with her 44.9 million followers.

She posed in a gray silk dress, which she recently showed off on Instagram.

For this video, she shot in the stunning marble bathroom of her Los Angeles mansion.

She pulled at the hip of the dress to emphasize her killer curves.

Kylie continued to pose in the mirror, casually shrugging and happily tugging at her hair.

In the background of the video, fans could make out the huge walk-in shower from her spacious bathroom.

She also showed the marble vanity with a large sink and antique chrome faucets.

Kylie didn’t add any captions or text to the video, but fans were in love with the new clip, describing the mum-of-two as “so pretty”.

LET’S GO TO BED

Kylie has definitely been in a certain mood lately, as she shared some equally sexy photos on Saturday with her 362 million Instagram followers.

She took fans to her boudoir and posed in the same strappy dress.

The Kylie Cosmetics boss got her pulse racing as she lay on her stomach to show off her bum, which looked so big fans wondered if the photos had been ‘photoshopped’.

She followed that set up with another bunch of steamy snaps.

More intimate photos even showed the huge scar on his left thigh.

In one photo, she pulled the dress off her shoulder to expose her cleavage and playfully pulled her hair back.

KYLIE’S CRADLE

The new photos also gave fans a close look at her bedroom, which features white marble walls, a plush red rug, and a fluffy white duvet on the huge bed.

It looks like Kylie had fluorescent pink lights on her ceiling, which reflected off the bedding and her dress.

Above a cozy fireplace, the beauty mogul has a heart-shaped neon sign with the text: “The kiss was beautiful.”

A window gives a view of its lush backyard.

The house is in Hidden Hills, an upscale suburb of Los Angeles where her mother Kris Jenner and all the Kardashian sisters live.

With the family so close, it’s the perfect place for Kylie to raise the two children she shares with Travis Scott.

The TV personality and rapper are mom and dad to four-year-old Stormi and a baby boy, whose name is still unknown.

