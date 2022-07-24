Kylie Jenner flaunts her petite figure in a sports bra and leggings just days after revealing her real skin in an unedited video

KYLIE Jenner flaunted her petite figure in a sports bra and leggings just days after revealing her real skin in a never-before-seen video.

The makeup mogul recently showed off her natural complexion in a video promoting lipstick from her Kylie Cosmetics line.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed off her fit figure in an Instagram Story Boomerang video on Saturday.

In the video, Kylie, 24, records herself mid-workout as she walks briskly on her treadmill.

The TV personality wears a tight brown sports bra, matching brown leggings and a sweaty corset.

Earlier this year, Kylie revealed that her fitness routine includes back-to-back exercises.

In a short video, the LA native recorded herself again as she walked on a treadmill.

She showed off her post-baby body and captioned the clip, “@FormaPilatesLA & a little cardio is the combo,” punctuated with prayer hands and strong arm emojis.

Candid Kylie

Kylie showed off her post-baby curves in a bodycon dress in several never-before-seen videos during a wild night out with her sisters.

The reality star has been praised for sharing a more outspoken side with her since giving birth to her second child earlier this year.

Kylie continued to let fans into her life with a series of playful TikToks from her night out with sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

The E! Star flaunted her incredible curves in a white dress with a tapered bra-style neckline.

She filmed herself sitting in the back of the car on her way to a restaurant, before taking video with her siblings.

Kylie brought Kim and Khloe together for a bathroom selfie, filming them all preening in the mirror.

NATURAL KYLIE

The Hulu star recently received praise when she revealed her real skin in a promotional video for Kylie Cosmetics.

The video captured Kylie wearing minimal makeup as the camera zoomed in on her face and began with the model holding the lipstick in her signature packaging nearby.

The camera then flashed to the beauty mogul applying the nude shade to her lips while keeping her focus on the lens.

Other shots showed Kylie’s real skin as the video didn’t include the usual filters or editing.

NO FILTER NEEDED

The Life of Kylie alum has remained loyal to fans lately.

She recently showed off her stretch marks in an unfiltered photo months after welcoming her 5-month-old son.

Kylie proudly displayed her skin imperfections in a tube top while filming a TikTok video.

The six-second video began with a close-up of the 24-year-old’s breasts in a low-cut top as she held up one of the matte glosses.

Lana Del Ray’s song Diet Mountain Dew played in the background over the grainy video.

She twisted off the cap and then showed the “KYLIE” tag.

Kylie applied the nude lipstick to her lips and flipped her hair behind her shoulder.

She rocked long golden nails and a white tube top that showed off her cleavage.

In the video, the mother-of-two flaunted her post-baby body, stretch marks and all.

Fans praised the star for being transparent and not trying to hide her flaws.

POST-BABY BODY

After giving birth to her son in February this year, Kylie took to social media again to flaunt her postpartum body.

Kylie shares newborn and 4-year-old daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott.

She posted a photo of her son’s feet lying on his stomach, showing the photo from above in March.

Kylie shared the photo as part of a sweet collection of snaps from her pregnancy journey and the birth of her son.

Her fans flocked to an online thread to congratulate her for sharing the reality of postpartum bodies.

One wrote: “As a mom, I love the rawness of this photo. The stretched skin, the postpartum belly, the little extra weight. I love that. »

Another added: “I love that she posted this. Normalize normal bodies. »

“For women who have such big platforms, this is the type of content we need from them! I like it so much ! a third posted.

Another fan said, “Honestly, this is probably the most beautiful photo she has ever posted. »

