Kylie Jenner follows the fashion of the fringe, but with an original touch: she chooses the asymmetrical one

Kylie Jenner is the last, in chronological order, to have opted for the fringe, very popular among celebrities and a true must have this season. The influencer’s proposal is the most original: an asymmetrical fringe.

From Gigi Hadid to Jennifer Lopez, from Miriam Leone to Belen Rodriguez: there is no star who has not been infected by the fashion of the fringe! It seems to be the real must have of this season, in terms of hair look, the most copied, but also the most customizable according to your tastes and needs. Curtain, disheveled, very short: the possibilities to be inspired by are different. Kylie Jenner, for example, opted for one fringe truly original that no one had dared yet, before her.

Kylie Jenner is a successful entrepreneur

From influencer became famous thanks to a reality show (Keeping up with the Kardashians) Kylie Jenner she has become a truly successful entrepreneur. Despite being just over 20 years old, he already boasts a mind-boggling billionaire heritage, a real record for his young age. His latest project, which is added to the activities in the beauty world, is a children’s clothing brand: to act as a testimonial for Kylie Baby he chose his daughter Stormi. But cosmetics are the real world of Kim Kardashian’s little sister. There Kylie Cosmetics is constantly growing and indeed big news is expected to arrive: so big that it requires a drastic change of image on social networks. A few days ago, in fact, Kylie Jenner deleted all the photos on the brand’s Instagram account and showed herself with a new look.

Kylie Jenner’s bangs

To launch the novelties of her cosmetics line, Kylie Jenner has chosen to show herself with a new look and added a new photo on the official account of the brand, from which all previous posts have disappeared. In the last shot shared with the fans, one detail is perfectly noticeable: the influencer’s haircut. The color is the same as always, a very dark and bright black, but the very long hair this time is styled with an original asymmetrical bangs, shorter on the left and longer on the right, almost entirely covering the eyelid.

Among other things, the entrepreneur has a relationship of love and hate with the fringe. She recently showed followers and fans a photo of her as a child with a haircut she almost admitted she was a little ashamed of: and it was a very short fringe on one side and longer on the other. She did not seem to like that irregularity of the cut, since in the caption she had written: “Why was my bangs like this, mom?“. And instead, he re-proposed it after years, obviously with more style! He could indeed have shown it only temporarily, in the form of a wig, but certainly no celebrity had dared so much yet, although on the heads of the stars it was really seen. of everything lately. The fringe-mania has infected many women, from the world of entertainment and beyond. Cecilia Rodriguez for example has opted for the curtain fringe, Taylor Swift for the soft and disheveled one, Miriam Leone for the very short one, vice versa Belen for the long and fashion show. Now it is added to the looks to be copied Kylie Jenner’s asymmetrical bangs.