News

Kylie Jenner, for the Halloween line, a shocking bodice with a horror flavor

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

For the new Halloween campaign of his brand Kylie Cosmetics, the beautiful billionaire was inspired by the famous horror film Nightmare: from the depths of the night. A cult that has terrified many generations, especially for its protagonist Freddy Krueger, Kylie was inspired by to take the promotional photographs.

Not only are the settings reminiscent of the film, but also the costumes: in one shot, Kris Jenner’s daughter wears a see-through bodice, characterized by plastic filaments similar to veins that perfectly wrap her large breasts. The blood-red creation, which looks almost like a sculpture, is the brainchild of Nusi Quero, known in the Californian fashion scene for his 3D printed creations thanks to graphic rendering and body scan applications.

READ ALSO> Kylie Jenner, fans do not appreciate the new line of costumes: “Impossible to wear”

Kylie Jenner Halloween
Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

READ ALSO> Kendall Jenner anticipates Halloween with a screaming shot

Loading...
Advertisements

In an interview with Page Six Style, Quero said Kylie’s team contacted him months ago requesting one of his creation inspired by the well-known protagonist from Nightmare. Initially, given the stylistic choices the woman is accustomed to, she had thought of a full bodysuit and then came to her final project, that of a bodice: “I tried to make something that was very sinister, sometimes sharp on the ends (like Freddy’s hands) “. The corset in question was made with a UV-curable resin, which it took 80 hours of 3D printing.

READ ALSO> At the Kardashian home it’s already Halloween: the first decorations have been published on social networks

Kylie Jenner Halloween: the diva requests

Given the woman’s busy agenda, it was difficult to be able to find the measurements of his body to design the garment: “Usually, for commissioned works I carry out a 3D scan of the person and then create the model, I carry out dress rehearsals to test the fit on the skin. With her it was a bit more difficult to achieve such a thing ”. Therefore, given Kylie’s physical absence, the artist based the prototype of the creation on general measurements corresponding to her size, carrying out the test on a friend who had a similar build. Fortunately, the final product le fits like a glove.

Kylie Jenner Halloween
Photo: Instagram @kyliecosmetics

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
774
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
642
News

Cinema, all films out in October
604
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
550
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
491
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
429
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
412
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
390
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
340
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top