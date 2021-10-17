Kylie Jenner, for the Halloween line, a shocking bodice with a horror flavor

For the new Halloween campaign of his brand Kylie Cosmetics, the beautiful billionaire was inspired by the famous horror film Nightmare: from the depths of the night. A cult that has terrified many generations, especially for its protagonist Freddy Krueger, Kylie was inspired by to take the promotional photographs.

Not only are the settings reminiscent of the film, but also the costumes: in one shot, Kris Jenner’s daughter wears a see-through bodice, characterized by plastic filaments similar to veins that perfectly wrap her large breasts. The blood-red creation, which looks almost like a sculpture, is the brainchild of Nusi Quero, known in the Californian fashion scene for his 3D printed creations thanks to graphic rendering and body scan applications.

In an interview with Page Six Style, Quero said Kylie’s team contacted him months ago requesting one of his creation inspired by the well-known protagonist from Nightmare. Initially, given the stylistic choices the woman is accustomed to, she had thought of a full bodysuit and then came to her final project, that of a bodice: “I tried to make something that was very sinister, sometimes sharp on the ends (like Freddy’s hands) “. The corset in question was made with a UV-curable resin, which it took 80 hours of 3D printing.

Kylie Jenner Halloween: the diva requests

Given the woman’s busy agenda, it was difficult to be able to find the measurements of his body to design the garment: “Usually, for commissioned works I carry out a 3D scan of the person and then create the model, I carry out dress rehearsals to test the fit on the skin. With her it was a bit more difficult to achieve such a thing ”. Therefore, given Kylie’s physical absence, the artist based the prototype of the creation on general measurements corresponding to her size, carrying out the test on a friend who had a similar build. Fortunately, the final product le fits like a glove.