Kylie Jenner Found the Perfect Guest Look in Floral Dresses at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Kylie JennerKim Kardashian…when a family member Kardashian Jenner gets married, one can obviously expect stunning bridal looks, not only from the bride, but also from the guests and, of course, from her sisters. Kylie Jenner is the proof.

Kylie Jenner wears an Italian-inspired Dolce & Gabbana floral dress

The youngest of the clan matched her outfit to that of her sister, Kendall Jenner, for the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian. The creator of Kylie Cosmetics wore a midi dress Dolce & Gabbana in a discreet metallic finish, with delicate floral motifs painted along the length of the dress like an oil painting. For shoes, she wore a pair of heeled sandals.

Instagram happy This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

A guest look to remember worn here by Kylie Jenner who adopted a print classic enough to be spectacular, without having to overshadow the bride. Since their arrival in Italy – the destination where the wedding ceremony took place on May 22, 2022 – Kylie and Kendall Jenner opted for the romantic style of the Dolce Vita, a blatant inspiration in their looks during their appearance at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso.

A sexy Italian Madonna look

This floral dress was shining Kylie Jenner. Usually you see her in much more risque looks, but since it was her older sister’s wedding, it was time to “celebrate the love” – ​​as she put it in her Instagram post. But she didn’t give up her sexy style with this figure-hugging dress.

To complete that perfect wedding guest look, Kylie Jenner adopted a hairstyle in a high ponytail signed by the Mexican hairdresser, Jesus Guerrero. The makeup drew all the attention to the celebrity’s lips, matched with soft pink shadows to enhance her eyes by the makeup artist Ariel Tejada.

Translation Marie Périer