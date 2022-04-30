Kylie Jenner Gained 60 Pounds During Her 2nd Pregnancy: Postpartum Progress

Priority to his health. two months later Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child, she shared a glimpse of her postpartum journey.

“I gained another 60 pounds this pregnancy.🤰the Kylie Baby founder, 24, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, April 29, along with images of herself walking on a treadmill. “[I’m] down 40lbs 🙏 [and] just try to be healthy and patient.

the The Kardashians star and boyfriend Travis Scott – who shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi – welcomed a baby boy on February 2. Several days later, she confirmed that their little one’s nickname was Wolf before finally going in another direction.

“We haven’t officially changed it. Before officially changing it, I want to make sure,” the Kylie’s life alum said entertainment tonight earlier this month. “The wolf has never been on our list. It was just something Khloé [Kardashian] suggested. I liked the name. There’s nothing against Wolf, it just wasn’t him.

After welcoming her son, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul got candid about her changing body.

“I just want to tell my postpartum moms that postpartum hasn’t been easy,” Jenner said in an Instagram Story video last month. “It’s very difficult. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just go back to life without saying that because…for other moms going through this right now, I think we can go online and it might seem a lot easier for other people and put pressure on us, but it wasn’t easy for me either.

She added: “It has been difficult. I didn’t even think I would make it to this practice today, but I’m here and I feel better. … I realized that I was putting pressure on myself, and I keep reminding myself that I made a whole human, a beautiful, healthy boy. We need to stop pressuring ourselves to come back, not even physically, just mentally, after birth.

During her Friday workout, the Kendall + Kylie creator noted that a combination of walking and Pilates was her go-to method for shedding the extra pounds.

Jenner and the 31-year-old rapper – who have been linked on and off since 2017 – have been “doing well” since the birth of their baby, a source has exclusively told We Weekly in February.

“Stormi has been helping out and is so excited to be a big sister,” the insider added, noting that the family has been “smiling nonstop” since the arrival of their baby boy. “They devote all their time and energy to their new baby [and are both] very convenient.

