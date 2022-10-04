Kylie Jenner gets the ball rolling: Designers are thinking big for next season’s it-bag

No more concessions! Thanks to the XXL bags, it will now be possible to take everything you need with you.

Mobile phone, wallet, keys and maybe a lipstick: that’s about all you can fit in a mini/microbag. From now on, it will be possible to carry everything you think you need in the same and only one handbag. Indeed, the trend announced for spring-summer 2023 is the XXL shopping bag.

Big bags at Fashion Week

One of the key accessories from Prada’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway was the crinkle-look colored leather bag. The models wore the tote bags under their arms, like clutches.

The black bags presented in Milan by Emporio Armani also promise great volume. Carried at arm’s length by the models, they looked like weekend bags.

The models, carrying the XXL bags at arm’s length, stand ready for the Emporio Armani fashion show. IMAGO/Independent Photo Agency Int.

At Max Mara too, the bags from the spring-summer 2023 collection are intended to be XXL in size. Except that leather and nylon have given way to raffia. A seasonal material and a size that easily allows you to take a beach towel with you.

Already adopted

Like Prada, many fashion houses are announcing the return of XXL shopping bags for spring-summer 2023. But they won’t have to wait until next spring to be adopted. Yves Saint Laurent notably highlights the XXL bag for the fall.

For its advertising campaign, the French fashion house has also appealed to Hailey Bieber.

Same observation at Chanel, where the XXL bag format is honored with the Chanel 22.

“The Chanel 22 is a perfect example of Virginie Viard’s natural talent for empowering women. This bag meets all women’s needs,” campaign actress and model Margaret Qualley says of the XXL bag.

Even in parallel with the advertising campaign of the French fashion house, the Chanel 22 is highlighted. On TikTok, Chriselle Lim appears carrying the bag over the shoulder.

Those for whom the question of what to carry in their handbag has been a real dilemma until now should therefore be in heaven in the months to come.

If you too want to adopt this trend, here are some really generous bags: