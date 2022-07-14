Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Glimpse of Her Baby During Nursery Visit: Photos

Here it is! Kylie Jenner shared a new look at his son hours before news broke that he was having a new cousin.

“My favorite spaces in my kid’s bedrooms + new @kyliebaby 🤍,” Jenner, 25, captioned an Instagram video on Wednesday, July 13. The social media upload included clips of her 5-month-old and 4-year-old son’s nursery. her daughter Stormi’s bedroom. The mum-of-two was also seen rubbing a new Kylie Baby product on her baby’s legs.

The reality TV star welcomed her little one with Travis Scott in February. At the time, Jenner announced that her baby boy’s name was Wolf. She later noted that the couple changed their minds about their son’s nickname.

“For your information, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” the Kylie’s life alum wrote via Instagram Story in March. “We really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.

Jenner, who has yet to reveal their son’s new name, offered insight into her motherhood journey on social media. A month after giving birth, the California native opened up about her postpartum challenges.

“I just want to tell my postpartum moms that postpartum hasn’t been easy,” Jenner shared via Instagram. “It’s very difficult. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just go back to life without saying that because… for other moms going through this right now, I think we can go online and it might seem a lot easier for other people and put pressure on us, but it wasn’t easy for me either.

She added: “It has been difficult. I didn’t even think I would make it to this practice today, but I’m here and I feel better. … I realized that I was putting pressure on myself, and I keep reminding myself that I made a whole human, a beautiful, healthy boy. We need to stop pressuring ourselves to come back, not even physically, just mentally, after birth.

The recent glimpse into the beauty mogul’s life with two children comes after We Weekly confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together via surrogate.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to surrogate extraordinaire for such a beautiful blessing,” her rep shared with We. “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

The former couple aren’t back together amid the exciting news, however. “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” an insider revealed exclusively to Wenoting that Kardashian, 38, and Thompson, 31, only communicate with co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter, True.

The athlete, who also shares son Prince, 5, with his ex Jordan Craigconfirmed earlier this year that he is the father of Maralee Nichols‘ son Theo, now 7 months old. He publicly apologized to Kardashian at the time for conceiving the child while still with the Good American co-founder.

Scroll down for a preview of Jenner’s bundle of joy: