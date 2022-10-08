Kylie Jenner Goes Batgirl With Sexy Bat Ears As She Announces New Batman Makeup Line: Watch

Image credit: MEGA

Kylie Jenner25, revealed that her latest Kylie Cosmetics collection is a Batman collaboration. The makeup mogul transformed into a sexy Batgirl for the hot new marketing campaign, which she launched via Instagram on Friday, October 7. Her version of the character deviated from the usual all-black costume and added her own twist with blue accents, playing on the royal blue eyeshadow she was also rocking. The rest of the look was pure 80s glam with a glossy lined lip, a gloved jumpsuit and of course, a signature mask with the bat ears.

In the retro campaign, the Kylie Baby founder is seen on old school televisions stacked on top of each other, with each television focusing on a different element of her look. “dream come true BATMAN™️ x @kyliecosmetics is coming soon..” she wrote in her caption, including a black heart and bat emoji. She didn’t give an exact date, but the release is likely soon with Halloween at the end of the month.

Ky’s fans loved the surprise release and took to Instagram comments to share their excitement. “obsessed with these looks!! the cat lady!…SO DOPE,” one gushed. “That’s so cool Kylie, I’m so grateful xx” and “I’m so excited!!! others wrote. Another joked that Kylie and Travis Scott8-month-old son could be called ‘Batman Webster’: Although it’s highly unlikely, Travis has also proved he’s a fan of the DC superhero, dressing in a brown leather version of the caped crusader in November 2020. Notably, the couple have yet to reveal the name of their son who is still legally Wolf Webster until she asks for an official change.

This isn’t the first time the Calabasas native has turned to a classic film for inspiration in her Halloween collection for Kylie Cosmetics. Last year, the line was in collaboration with freddiea classic slasher film originally released in 1984.

