Kylie Jenner goes braless and shows underboob in tight pink dress to celebrate her 25th birthday on TikTok with sisters

KYLIE Jenner has gone braless as she shows off her underbust in a figure-hugging pink dress to celebrate her 25th birthday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared the video wearing the bodycon dress in a new TikTok with her sisters.

9

Kylie, now 25, captioned the TikTok, “it’s my birthdayyyyyy”.

The video begins with the makeup mogul holding a glass as she poses in front of a mirror.

Kylie checks in wearing the nearly sheer, form-fitting birthday dress with matching pink shoes.

She shows off the cutout in the front of the minidress, giving fans a glimpse of her underbust before turning to the side to show off more of her patent curves.

The video changes to show the Hulu star’s birthday breakfast, complete with muffins and danishes.

The recording then cuts to clips of guests on Kylie’s getaway with her friends wishing her a happy birthday and showering the TV personality with kisses.

9

9

Kendall Jenner, 26, makes an appearance at the dining table and strikes a pose while adding lemon to her morning tea.

Kim Kardashian, 41, also appears, in a less than happy mood, covering her face as she may be battling jet lag.

Finally, Kylie’s eldest child with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 31, appeared next to her mother during the final seconds of TikTok.

Birthday wishes quickly filled the comments section of the video.

9

9

One fan wrote: “Happy birthday queen!!!!

Another person added, “Kylie happy birthday. »

A third commenter joked, “Kimberly looks tired, tell her to wake up. »

While Kylie’s friend and Kylie Cosmetics collaborator Stassie Karanikolaou, 25, commented, “I love you baby. »

ANNIVERSARY HOLIDAYS

Kim also shared new photos from Kylie’s birthday vacation to her Instagram on Wednesday.

Now wide awake, the SKIMS founder captioned the post, “Happy birthday party gal (in LaLa voice all this trip lol).

She continued, “Every year you amaze me how wise your heart is, how protective of your loved ones and how generous your heart is. You are so special and unique. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever. »

Kim completed the caption, writing, “Happy birthday @kyliejenner love you so much!!! Forever and ever !!! »

The birthday snaps show platinum blonde Kim and dark-haired Kylie kissing outside their seaside vacation home with palm trees in the background.

The pair both donned sunglasses as they struck several different poses.

Kylie’s baby daddy, Travis, even appears in one of the photos, although as usual he manages to keep his face hidden with a drink.

STAGE MOM

Recently, fans shared a new theory as to why Kylie Jenner always brings her daughter Stormi to her baby daddy Travis Scott’s concerts.

The Kardashians star accompanied her four-year-old son last week as she attended the rapper’s performances in London.

Fans think there might be more behind Stormi’s presence, saying she could be Kylie’s security blanket during the shows.

One took to Reddit to share a long-running theory about the reality star bringing her toddler with her.

“As the girlfriend of a performing artist, I think I can say why Kylie keeps bringing little Stormi to these gigs,” they began.

“And it’s not about Stormi. I’m just saying. I think to a certain extent I understand how Kylie feels at her huge gigs. It’s weird when a performer is your man and you’re outside the industry.

“Just having her there makes her look like a dumb fan girl, Travis Scott isn’t even faithful and the only thing that really connects them is their two kids,” the user continued.

“Stormi is Kylie’s little doll that makes her look and feel less embarrassed to be there. That’s why I think she’s posting ‘we’re together’ type pics after they closed.

FAN THEORIES

Others took to the comments to add to the speculation, saying Kylie and Stormi attending the shows could help Travis stay loyal.

“Less likely to think about cheating when your daughter is looking at you,” agreed a second.

A third wrote: ‘Emotional support Stormi’, while a fourth added: ‘Hadn’t thought of it like that but it makes a lot of sense to me. Kylie is also clearly working overtime to try and sell the ‘perfect family’ image. »

“I think it’s actually [a] really insightful and probably accurate take! “, agreed a final.

Kylie, Travis and Stormi took London by storm last week as the makeup mogul launched her cosmetics line at Harrods department store, and the rapper finally returned to the stage at the O2 Arena.

The young mum made sure to take her daughter on every outing, dressed in head-to-toe luxury attire.

9

9