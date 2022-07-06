Kylie Jenner Grosses fanning herself in a lip gloss dress

makeup mogul and The Kardashians Star Kylie Jenner has shared a lip gloss-inspired dress that has her fans turned off, as they find it way grosser than she expected. Kylie launched her makeup brand in 2015, and at the time it was the biggest celebrity makeup brand in the world. Unfortunately, the brand could not sustain its success. Since then, fans have had enough of Kylie’s publicity and believe that if she wants to stay in business, she needs a complete overhaul of her business. Kylie has been criticized for overly sexualizing her adverts and blurring what she sells. Instead of showing off her Kylie Cosmetics products, she uses her brand to post sexy photos of herself.

Many questions have recently been asked about the real success of the Kar-Jenners brands. While Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand is worth $3.2 billion, their other businesses don’t seem that popular. Kim recently shut down her cosmetics brand KKW Beauty in order to change her name now that she is no longer married to Kanye West and has given up her last name. The star has since launched a skincare line called SKKN, but is already facing a lawsuit and a lot of backlash from fans over its high prices and poor products. While the Kar-Jenners praise their strong work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit, fans haven’t welcomed their recent endeavors so well.

Kylie Cosmetics is under fire again after fans disapproved of a recent photo Kylie posted to promote her new lip gloss. After deleting her original photo, Kylie shared a new photo and video of herself wearing a liquid-soaked dress that was supposed to look like she’d been covered in lip gloss. Unfortunately, fans weren’t happy with Kylie’s fashion choice. Reddit user geminieyye shared Kylie’s post on the website, and fans didn’t hold back their opinions on the disturbing dress. “What is Jesus Christ?asked FunctionSudden7981, a disgusted commenter, while another mentioned that the dress made them nauseous.

Other fans have pointed out how obvious it is that Kylie is trying to use her sexuality to sell her products. Unfortunately, fans don’t think his method works. Feed users practically begged the star to change her name and stop trying to build a business by sexualizing herself too much. “This dress is disgusting and actually surprised she reposted it,floral_scribfcr wrote of the dress. Fans also pointed out that it didn’t make sense that Kylie apparently aimed her ads at the male gaze when it was women who bought her makeup products.

If Kylie’s plan was to cause outrage and get fans talking about her lip gloss, then she succeeded. However, if The The Kardashians star Kylie hoped fans would like her look, which apparently resembles Vecna ​​from stranger things season 4, so his plan failed. Let’s hope the star doesn’t launch a fashion line anytime soon because she’s already brushed off all potential clients. This experience may have taught her that trying to make your dress look like it’s covered in lip gloss isn’t going to appeal to anyone and instead they’ll interpret it as something very different. The Kardashians The star might want to listen to her fans and think about renaming Kylie Cosmetics.

