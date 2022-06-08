Kylie Jenner happy to collaborate with her best friend Anastasia!

Kylie Jenner collaborated with her best friend Anastasia for a new makeup collection available on Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie Jenner collaborated with her BFF, Anastasia, to come out to their fans a brand new makeup collection on Kylie Cosmetics. The two therefore promoted this new project on Instagram. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Kylie Jenner: business woman at heart

Like all her sisters, Kylie Jenner is a real businesswoman. From the height of his 24 years, the young woman is at the head of several companies.

The first of them is her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, which she launched in 2014. She was just 18 and her brand exploded. The team was also able celebrate 6 years of the company last year.

Sure, his business has had its ups and downs, but Kylie Jenner has always known how to bounce back. She weathered the criticism and rumors and continued to fight for her brand of makeup.

A few years later, in 2019, Kylie Jenner released her skincare brand, Kylie Skins. The project has met with the same success as her make-up brand. So much so that his sister, Kim Kardashian, decided to follow his steps. But the youngest of the Jenner family did not stop there!

Indeed, in 2021 Kylie Jenner released her vegan baby clothing brand, Kylie Baby. It was after the arrival of his daughter Stormi that he came up with this idea, but with an ethical and vegan desire behind it. So she did. Definitely, she does not back down from anything.

This is how the announcement of this new project did not surprise anyone. Kylie Jenner and her best friend, Anastasia, have launched a mini-collection for two on Kylie Cosmetics. MCE TV tells you more!

The collection in collaboration with Anastasia

It’s official ! Kylie Jenner collaborated with her BFF, Anastasia to offer a new collection on Kylie Cosmetics. The two girlfriends shared the news on their social networks.

Kylie Jenner shared her joy on his Instagram account. ” Finally ! I started dreaming about this collab a few years ago and we finally made it happen. VSwas so special creating this with my best friend. I can’t wait for you to get your hands on it”she wrote in the caption of her photo.

In story, the two young women also shared the first visuals of the collection. We see a Kylie Jenner in pink and an Anastasia in blue. It is therefore possible that the collection revolves around its two colors.

The mini-collection therefore consists ofa gloss duo, a lipstick, a highlighter foundation and two liquid eyeliners. It will be available on Kylie Cosmetics from June 13, 2022. Something to delight fans!

Speaking of the fans, they were quick to share their excitement on social media. “I can’t wait to see the collection”commented a user. “You are beautiful, can’t wait to see your products”, reacted another. In short, fans are curious to see this!

It remains to be seen whether the collection will live up to expectations. Indeed, Kylie Cosmetics has already experienced a few flops these last years. To be continued !

Photo credit :

SPW/Splash News/ABACA

SPW/Splash News/ABACA