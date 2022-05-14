Kylie Jenner happy to have her pre-pregnancy body back!

A few months after giving birth, Kylie Jenner is back in shape. The star has also found her pre-pregnancy body.

On February 2, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child. A difficult episode for the young mother who suffered from postpartum. A few months after giving birth, she feels much better. The pretty brunette is also proud to have found her pre-pregnancy body. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kylie Jenner confides in her postpartum

It’s no longer a secret, Kylie Jenner is the proud mother of two beautiful children. After giving birth to her daughter Stormi in February 2018, the pretty brunette gave birth to a baby boy in February 2022.

A happy event that she did not hesitate to share on social networks. Unfortunately, her second pregnancy seems to have been much more difficult than the first.

Indeed, the companion of Travis Scott recently confided in her postpartum. ” I wanted to tell you that this experience for me personally was a little more difficult than with my daughter. »

This is what Kylie Jenner launched on her Instagram account 6 weeks after giving birth before adding: “It’s not easy mentally, physically, but also spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to go back to my daily life without telling you that. »

A complicated period that she wanted to share with her community. And this, thinking of all the moms who may feel the same.

“I think all moms look on the Internet to see how others are doing and you can quickly tell yourself that it seems easy for some. So we put pressure on ourselves. In any case, it was not easy for me.

And to continue as follows: “It was hard. I didn’t even think I would be able to do this workout today. But I’m here and I feel better“. MCE TV tells you more about Kylie Jenner.

Kris Jenner’s daughter back in shape

Anyway and despite this dark period, Kylie Jenner is happier than ever. Lately, she also appeared at the Met Gala, surrounded by her loved ones, in a dress that was original to say the least.

Fitter than ever, the young woman seems to have worked hard to get back to your pre-pregnancy body. On social networks, she then revealed her magnificent figure in an incredible outfit.

Dressed in simple high waisted jeans, Kylie Jenner also sported a crop top that left see her wasp waist. A size that took several months to recover. But of which she is proud.

On a little cloud, everything seems to smile on the youngest of the Kardashian clan – Jenner. A few days ago, the star also appeared in the company of her darling.

More accomplices than ever, the two lovebirds hugged at the beach. Kylie Jenner had opted for a sublime white dress that hugged her shapes to perfection.

As for Travis Scott, the rapper showed off his abs and sported low-rise jeans. A touching scene which had not failed to react Kylie Jenner’s community.

In total, the young mother had collected more than 14 million likes and thousands of comments, all more positive from each other. So cute !