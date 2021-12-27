News

Kylie Jenner has adopted a new puppy and this time it’s a cat

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 19 1 minute read



27 December 2021




A puppy for Christmas: Kylie Jenner has adopted a cat!

The 24-year-old star showed off the new addition to her family in the Stories: a little red fur ball! You can melt by watching the kitty here on Twitter, where a fan account saved one of Kylie’s posted videos.

In another clip, she and her daughter are seen instead Flocks, 3 years old, as they make friends with the newcomer.

He still hasn’t let us know they called the cat, while the names of his dogs are already known: Norman, Bambi, Rosy, Harley And Kevin.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner – getty images

Meanwhile Kylie Jenner is preparing to welcome her second child with Travis Scott: the guru of tricks has revealed that she is pregnant by sharing on social networks a tender video in early September.

She and the rapper, 30, had become a couple in 2017 and on 1 February 2018 they had welcomed their daughter Stormi. Yes they were left in the fall of 2019, remaining on good terms. Last June, they walked a red carpet together hinting at being a couple again.

ph: getty images


Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cannes, Matt Damon star next door: “How much money did I lose by saying no to Avatar”

October 3, 2021

Armageddon Time: Anthony Hopkins in the first photos from the set

October 28, 2021

Turner and the mess, the Disney series closes its doors after just one season?

4 weeks ago

Love Life: review of the tv series with Anna Kendrick

August 25, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button