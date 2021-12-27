Kylie Jenner has adopted a new puppy and this time it’s a cat

A puppy for Christmas: Kylie Jenner has adopted a cat!

The 24-year-old star showed off the new addition to her family in the Stories: a little red fur ball! You can melt by watching the kitty here on Twitter, where a fan account saved one of Kylie’s posted videos.

In another clip, she and her daughter are seen instead Flocks, 3 years old, as they make friends with the newcomer.

He still hasn’t let us know they called the cat, while the names of his dogs are already known: Norman, Bambi, Rosy, Harley And Kevin.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner – getty images

Meanwhile Kylie Jenner is preparing to welcome her second child with Travis Scott: the guru of tricks has revealed that she is pregnant by sharing on social networks a tender video in early September.

She and the rapper, 30, had become a couple in 2017 and on 1 February 2018 they had welcomed their daughter Stormi. Yes they were left in the fall of 2019, remaining on good terms. Last June, they walked a red carpet together hinting at being a couple again.

